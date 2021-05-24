newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

LineageOS 18.1 brings Android 11 to three Xiaomi, ASUS, and Sony devices

By Kishan Vyas
xda-developers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLineageOS remains the most popular custom ROM out there. It’s backed by a strong and active community that’s always striving to make the newest version of Andriod accessible to more users. Earlier in March, the team at LineageOS released LineageOS 18.1, the latest release based on Android 11. At the launch time, LineageOS 18.1 was made available to nearly sixty Android devices. But this list has continued to grow in size over the past weeks. Last month we saw the official builds of LineageOS 18.1 going live for the Galaxy Note 3, Mi A2, LG 3, Galaxy S5, OnePlus 6/6T, and more. The OnePlus 7T and Google’s Pixel 3 series joined the list shortly after. Now ten more phones have just been added to the official LineageOS 18.1 build roster.

www.xda-developers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lineageos#Android 11#Lineageos 18 1#Mi A2#Lg 3#Pixel#Sony Xperia Xz2#Oneplus 6 6t#Galaxy S5#Xperia Xz2 Compact#Xperia Zz3#Time#March#Andriod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Technology
News Break
Asus
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
SONY
News Break
Oneplus
News Break
Xiaomi
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Cell Phonesxda-developers

HD1925 w/ LineageOS 18.1 official: No WiFi, no fingerprint

I have a OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition (T-Mobile, model HD1925 according to the stock rom). I followed these instructions: wiki.lineageos.org/devices/hotdog/install with the following exceptions:. - First I tried installing unofficial TWRP (it wouldn't mount partitions, so I installed LineageOS Recovery instead) - At the system image flashing step, I...
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Samsung Unveils New Display Technology At Display Week

Samsung is never a company to stay silent for long. Just recently, the Korean OEM showcased some new display technology at Display Week 2021. During the keynote that Samsung gave, it revealed a new double folding screen technology, sliding technology, a new foldable tablet, and an under-display camera. This news comes to us from a Samsung blog post.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Xiaomi may be bringing back its popular Redmi Note 8

It’s been nearly two years since the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series hit the scene, and even with a new Note 10 series out on the market, the company is reportedly looking to re-release the Note 8 this year. A Xiaomi phone with model number M1908C3JGG has appeared at the...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21, OnePlus and more Android devices are on sale

We start today’s deals with some of the best Android phones in the market. We head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 getting a $50 discount on its 512GB storage space option. Now, this model is only available on its Phantom Gray color option, and you can get it for $800 without having to trade in your current devices. If you’re more drawn to the design of last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20+, you can get one for $1,100 after receiving a $100 discount on its Cosmic Gray color variant. And since we’re already talking about Samsung devices, you can also get a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 128GB storage for $566 after an $83.99 discount. This is the WiFi-only variant, and it also includes an S Pen in the box.
InternetEngadget

Twitter finally brings DM search to Android

Twitter is finally giving its DM search feature more attention. Nearly two years after introducing a search feature to DMs on iOS and the web, the company is the update to Android. The feature will be an “improved version” of the existing search feature and will allow users to search...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Galaxy A11 Is Samsung's Latest Budget Device To Get Android 11

Android 11 is now rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy A11. The device is now getting Google’s latest software with Samsung’s very own skin on top, One UI 3.1. The build number for this update is ‘A115MUBU2BUE1’. That being said, this update arrives to the Galaxy A11 only days after...
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Apple Music bringing 2-tier lossless music to Android

Yesterday, it was rumoured that Apple could be launching a new high-fidelity music streaming feature for Apple Music soon. This rumour is likely true, with a reliable source having found references to it in the latest version of the Android app too. According to 9to5Google, the latest version of Apple...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Xiaomi brings the Mi 11 series to the Android 12 Beta update party

Google gave us an extensive look at Android 12 today during the official keynote at Google I/O 2021. At the same time, they updated the OS from Developer Preview to Beta status. Following this announcement, Xiaomi has announced that it will begin seeding its own official Android 12 beta to some of its devices in the Mi 11 series. Similar to last year, the first three Developer Preview updates are already out and available only for Pixel smartphones, while the first Beta update will finally allow more device manufacturers to offer the new update to a wider range of devices.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Gboard keyboard will match its theme to your device’s in Android 12

We already know that the volume and brightness bars in Android 12 will match your system theme. Well, Gboard, a keyboard app developed by Google that is pre-installed on most Android phones, will follow suit by basing its theme on your system theme, which in turn will be based on your wallpaper.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Android now powers over 3 billion devices worldwide

Google kicked off its I/O 2021 conference on Tuesday, where it announced everything from Material You to more emphasis on privacy. At the event, the company also revealed a truly staggering milestone: Android powers more than three billion active devices around the world. Google shared the statistic as it was...
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

A guide on converting smart Android devices into an Android desktop computer - With large screen and extra storage

I remember back in 2011 when I was working at Toshiba in Cyprus that they had a 10 inch Android laptop (no touchscreen), those type of devices seem to have been discontinued. On the same note, I wanted to convert my 2016 Sony Xperia Z5 compact smartphone into a desktop instead of throwing it away after it got dead zone on the touchscreen that keeps on getting worse and makes the device almost useless (The lighter piezo solution did not work for my device).
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Android 12 could bring visual overhaul as leak surfaces ahead of Google I/O

In February, an early Android 12 leak showed us a significant redesign of the operating system and we've caught additional glimpses since then thanks to developer previews. With Google I/O 2021 set to kick off tomorrow, a new leak from the oft-reliable Jon Prosser claims to give us our best look yet at the new operating system with a series of slides, images, and a video, allegedly from Google itself, showing off Android 12.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Android 12 beta gets OnePlus devices stuck in a bootloop

The Android 12 beta went live to select phones on Tuesday, as was announced in Google's annual I/O event. Unsurprisingly, the initial list of phones declared officially eligible for the new OS beta were Google's own Pixel phones. However, consulting this page will reveal that other OEM's are making it...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Paranoid Android Ruby Alpha 1 - ASUS ROG Phone 3

We are very excited to announce the beta of Paranoid Android Ruby, based on Android 11. On the first launch, you’ll notice a clean setup with a beautiful wallpaper from Hampus Olsson, who teamed up with us again to create several beautiful pieces of artwork. Hampus is a multi-disciplinary artist whose design stands for itself and we’re glad to have him onboard. We also added further UI touches that we believe enhance the overall user experience. You can find all of the Paranoid Android wallpapers and many more in the Abstruct app, included in our builds.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Apps no longer need your location to scan for nearby Bluetooth devices on Android 12

Google keeps improving privacy and regulating the way apps use permissions with each Android release, and Android 12 brings a healthy dose of these changes as well. Yesterday, during the main Google I/O 2021 keynote, features like Privacy Dashboard, camera/microphone usage icons in the notification bar, and much more were shown off. But there are also a bunch of smaller changes to ensure apps only use the permissions they need, whenever they need to use them, and not have access to anything they don’t need. One of those changes is pretty minor, but an important step: Now, apps no longer need to ask for the location permission to keep track of a nearby Bluetooth device.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Asus ZenFone 8 promised at least two major Android updates as first minor one rolls out

Asus just announced its new ZenFone 8 series last week, and before units are even available to most users, the first Android updates are rolling out. Updates for both the smaller ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip are rolling out now to those who have their hands on these devices. WW 30.10.46.64 for the ZenFone 8 and WW 30.10.39.62 for the Flip (via XDA). These are relatively minor updates in the grand scheme, delivering general bug fixes and performance improvements along with an updated security patch (April) and improved camera quality. All much-appreciated updates.