INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon. The IMPD said the shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the area of S. State Avenue & E. Pleasant Run Pkwy S. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition where he died several hours after arrival.