DJ Khaled’s new album Khaled Khaled is still in our rotation and he has been doing a good job in promoting the album to the best of his ability. So far, the producer and DJ has already offered several music video treatments. He returns once again today with the music video for one of the standout songs on the album, ‘Body In Motion’ which features an All-Star cast of Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch.