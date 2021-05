From the July/August 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Greg Olwell. With its Road Series, C.F. Martin & Co. offers a line of accessibly priced guitars that deliver pro-level performance and sound. These instruments are clearly intended as solid partners for gigging musicians and boast modern features, playability, and construction. Recently, Martin added two new models to the line, the GPC-13E Grand Performance cutaway and the D-13E dreadnought. (See a review of the all-mahogany GPC-15ME in the January 2017 issue.) The GPC-13E features a solid Sitka spruce top with a choice of mutenye or ziricote for the back and sides. Martin sent the latter in for review. Over the few weeks I checked it out, I appreciated the GPC-13E’s easy-playing features, great setup, good sounds, and contemporary looks.