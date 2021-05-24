newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Subscription Options Play Critical Role In Consumer Retention

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pandemic didn’t entirely create the subscription boom seen over the last 15 or so months, but COVID-19 was undeniably an accelerant. Consumers stuck at home shopped for subscriptions the way they might once have roamed the aisles in brick-and-mortar retailers. An average of 34 percent of these “subscription-curious” consumers have added at least one new subscription to their personal roster since the pandemic began, according to PYMNTS latest Subscription Commerce Index.

www.pymnts.com
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critical Role#Subscription Services#Subscriptions#Advertising#Customer Retention#Consumer Products#Customer Data#Digital Data#Online Retailers#The Importance Of Choice#Consumer Preference#Offering Options#Product Data#Smart Retail Players#Offerings#Flexibility#Leverage#Omnichannel Power Players#Unique Products#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
MarketsRadio Business Report

Digital Content Revenue: Driven by Emerging Subscription Models

Newly released research finds that the total market value of digital content will grow by 105% over the next five years. This value, says Juniper Research, takes into account pay-per-download revenue, in-app content spend, subscription revenue and ad spend over digital content.
Technologyhackernoon.com

9 SaaS Retention Strategies to Reduce Customer Churn

Remember the old video game called Pac-Man? The idea was to eat as many treats as possible before getting hunted down. You also needed to be the last Pac-Man standing and to be able to achieve that, you were supposed to know your way around the maze. Most players would spend hours trying to outrun the ghosts, and eventually, everything failed.
Economythekeyplay.com

Ask non-TKPC: Monthly Subscription Option

After modeling the data and reviewing the code, I'm giving some serious consideration to implementing a monthly payment option for TKPC. The price point would be $9.99 / month. Off the top of my head, the only thing that would be different is that membership wouldn't come with a keychain bottle opener because of the cost to manufacturer and ship.
Retailmartechseries.com

New Jellyfish Report Reveals Critical Role of Performance Content in Retail Ecommerce

Jellyfish, digital marketing partner to the world’s leading brands (i.e., Samsung, Uber, Nestle, Deckers, Spotify, and eBay), announced today the findings from their Winning the Ecommerce Content Race: A Jellyfish Insights Report. The report focuses on the top 100 retailers in the U.S., representing categories ranging from home improvement and fashion to sporting goods and electronics. The insights highlight the critical nature of Performance Content–the high volume content users engage with right before they buy. In addition to driving organic search traffic, Performance Content converts ambivalent browsers more effectively and enables more informed purchasing decisions, resulting in fewer product returns.
Economythepaypers.com

IXOPAY, Aplauz partner to offer consumers conscious spending options

IXOPAY has partnered with Aplauz to provide clients with a payment solution that enables them to make every payment a conscious choice. According to the press release, the partnership will allow online merchants to reach new and previously untapped audiences via traditional brick-and-mortar stores where Aplauz vouchers can be purchased.
EconomyCIO

Playing a leading role in digital business acceleration

You're charged with breaking down information silos & strengthening the digital backbone of your company. Enhance the company’s decision-making powers without exhausting your technical resources. By enhancing your organization's use of critical document data to drive decision-making insights, you will improve goal attainment and the IT-Business relationship. How rigid document...
EconomyBit Rebels

Understanding Customer Retention

Customer retention is the process of involving existing customers to keep buying products or services from your business. Customer retention is based on building trusting relationships with customers and making them loyal to your brand. Customer retention definition is a notion that shows how many of the customers are loyal...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Google Cloud Debuts Finance-Focused Datashare Platform

Google Cloud rolled out Datashare for financial services, created to help market data publishers, such as exchanges, and data consumers, such as hedge funds and investment banks, exchange market data. The platform is developed on Google Cloud analytics services such as BigQuery and will harness Analytics Hub, according to a Thursday (May 27) press release.
Internetmartechseries.com

ZW Data Action Technologies Authorized as an Advertising Service Provider for KOLs and Ecommerce for Tencent

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc., an integrated Internet advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and enhanced value-added blockchain services provider serving enterprise clients, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary ChinaNet Online (Guangdong) Technology Co., Ltd. was authorized as an advertising service provider for KOLs and Ecommerce in 2021 by Tencent Holdings Ltd, a leading provider of Internet value added services in China (SEHK: 00700) (“Tencent”). Tencent serves over 1.2 billion users for their digital needs, and as such, its effective advertising platform helps brands and marketers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

A Three-Point Agenda For Marketing Success In The Covid-19 Era

Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys. Sharing how to balance the science of marketing effectiveness with the art of humanizing the brand. The past year, as the health crisis upended businesses, we saw markets struggle and consumers reach for their wallets less in many industries. Many businesses responded by tightening their own belts, and that often included cutting back on marketing spend. In my opinion, the notion that strategic marketing spends are expendable in a downturn is not just flawed but also damaging in the long run. When brands go out of sight and promote themselves less, they also move away from top-of-mind position, which may erode their relevance with customers and makes recovery harder — even when markets improve. Crises like the one we are navigating present organizations with the opportunity to optimize their marketing strategies and spends with a view toward laying a stronger foundation for more effective marketing when businesses gain momentum again.
Technologycryptonews.com

What Role Could NFTs Play In E-Commerce?

Justin Banon is the CEO and Co-Founder of Boson Protocol, a dCommerce ecosystem using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) encoded with game theory. At the advent of Web 2.0, the now ubiquitous e-commerce platforms were presented and sold as a fairer alternative to how business was done up to that point. The premise seemed simple: connect buyers and sellers and automate the process as much as possible by using cutting edge software to create a fair and competitive sharing economy that would benefit all parties. However, it didn't play out quite like that.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

LastPass upgrades MFA options for businesses and consumers alike

LogMeIn is making it easier for businesses and consumers to take advantage of multi-factor authentication (MFA) with the release of an updated LastPass Authenticator mobile app for its password manager. By employing MFA when accessing important or sensitive web-based resources, users can take a proactive step to protect themselves against...
Economyehrintelligence.com

The Critical Role of Reference Data for Effective Claims Processing

Poor code set data quality and consistency are often the root of many problems in claims processing workflows within payer organizations. These problems can be pervasive – experts estimate 1 in 5 medical claims submitted to health insurers are processed incorrectly, costing up to $15.5 billion in unnecessary administrative expenses annually.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Jitterbit Buys B2B Integration Provider eBridge Connections

Application programming interface (API) integration company Jitterbit has purchased eBridge Connections, according to a Thursday (May 27) announcement. eBridge, an integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) company, lets data move between electronic data interchange (EDI), eCommerce, customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) and systems located on-site or off-site. “Jitterbit’s acquisition...
Retailrisnews.com

The Need to Transform Customer Experience in Retail

It’s no secret that the events of 2020 significantly impacted consumer preferences, behaviors and routines. Digital adoption leaped ahead 10 years in just 90 days as a result. The challenge for retailers is understanding, at speed, how customer behavior is changing and how behaviors will continue to evolve. It’s requiring...
Cell PhonesPosted by
pymnts

New Insurance App Provider Ranking Gives Surety In Vexatious Times

Insurers are creating wonderful new mobile apps with user-friendly design and a growing list of features — even though they know that people only use insurance apps intermittently. The latests PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Insurance Apps is a who’s who of austere legacy brands and upstart InsurTechs, all bent on...
Small Businessstreetfightmag.com

Expert Roundup: How Are Mobile Payments Transforming? Part II

What a transaction looks like is rapidly evolving these days, and that’s true not just of the technologies that power the point of sale but also of the way brands and retailers are leveraging the point of sale to increase revenue, collect data, and differentiate themselves from the competition. The...