Subscription Options Play Critical Role In Consumer Retention
The pandemic didn’t entirely create the subscription boom seen over the last 15 or so months, but COVID-19 was undeniably an accelerant. Consumers stuck at home shopped for subscriptions the way they might once have roamed the aisles in brick-and-mortar retailers. An average of 34 percent of these “subscription-curious” consumers have added at least one new subscription to their personal roster since the pandemic began, according to PYMNTS latest Subscription Commerce Index.www.pymnts.com