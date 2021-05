When children are asked what they want to be when they grow up, a lawyer ranks as one of the top 15 dream jobs. As a child, it was probably exciting to see lawyers defend people or help put criminals away. It’s true, being a lawyer is all of those things and it’s probably one of the biggest reasons many people become lawyers. Fast forward to actually being a lawyer, and in the real world, your job is rewarding but equally demanding. From long hours, managing client personalities, an overwhelming caseload, and pressure to win cases, it’s no wonder that being a lawyer also ranks in the top 30 most stressful jobs. Stress management for lawyers is a constant struggle and it can be hard for them to break the cycle.