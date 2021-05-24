Experiments & Concepts

Alas, once there as 3, and now there remains one: Robert Berry. Berry I a much in demand musician/vocalist and studio engineer that gained international renown with the band 3 that featured the late Keith Emerson, Carl Palmer and himself. From his breakthrough with the Bay area band Hush, to a stint with Ambrosia to a member of the Greg Kihn Band, Berry has been able to carve a special niche for himself amongst fellow musicians and fans alike. Earlier this year Berry released a new album entitled Third Impression under the moniker 3.2. And while many will listen to Third Impression because of is work with Palmer and Emerson in 3, the tracks on the album stand on their won merits owning to no one but Berry himself. One of the “busiest men in showbiz”, Berry allowed us to speak with him during some rare down time.