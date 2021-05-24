newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Experiments & Concepts

By Tom King
wsau.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. The trio of Emerson, Lake & Palmer had played their first live gigs in late summer of 1970 (a breakout at the Isle Of Wight Festival) and while touring for the rest of that year, were putting some concepts together for their second album. Greg Lake didn’t particularly like Keith Emerson’ idea for a long form concept for side one of the LP. He threatened to leave the group but finally was convinced to stay and write the lyrics which turned out to be a science-fiction themed 20 minute opus about a armadillio shaped tank and it’s battle with a manticore. Yeah, alot of pot smoked it would seem.

wsau.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Lake
Person
Keith Emerson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues#Isle Of Wight Festival#Lyrics#Emerson Lake Palmer#Elp#Experiments#Band#Manticore#Rocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicenigmaonline.com

Robert Berry – Last Man Standing

Alas, once there as 3, and now there remains one: Robert Berry. Berry I a much in demand musician/vocalist and studio engineer that gained international renown with the band 3 that featured the late Keith Emerson, Carl Palmer and himself. From his breakthrough with the Bay area band Hush, to a stint with Ambrosia to a member of the Greg Kihn Band, Berry has been able to carve a special niche for himself amongst fellow musicians and fans alike. Earlier this year Berry released a new album entitled Third Impression under the moniker 3.2. And while many will listen to Third Impression because of is work with Palmer and Emerson in 3, the tracks on the album stand on their won merits owning to no one but Berry himself. One of the “busiest men in showbiz”, Berry allowed us to speak with him during some rare down time.
Musicmusically.com

Deezer enlists Wolf Alice and Laura Mvula for 80s covers album

Don’t You Want Me. Joe Le Taxi. Wicked Game. Africa. Orinoco Flow. I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me). Tainted Love. Buffalo Stance. That’s your day’s worth of earworms covered for readers who grew up in the 1980s. But even if not, don’t fear: Deezer is bringing back a selection of 80s hits in an original covers album, ‘InVersions 80s‘, with artists including Boy Pablo, Holly Humberstone, Laura Mvula, Wolf Alice and CSS – the latter a comeback for a band that may be exciting for readers who grew up in the 2000s.
Musicc895.org

Save The Wave Playlist (05.27.21)

Save The Wave with DJ Trent. Playlist for Thursday May 27th, 2021. Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me (12” Remix) Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86) Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix) Renegade Soundwave – Biting My Nails. Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn (Edge Remix) The Clash...
MusicTexarkana Gazette

Music Reviews: Van Morrison

"Latest Record Project, Volume 1" (Exile/BMG) COVID-19 has affected us all, and turned Van Morrison into a conspiracy theorist. To be fair, Morrison has a long-standing reputation as an irritable curmudgeon fixated on injustices perpetrated on him by the music business. But now paranoia has become his raison d'etre, complaint...
Musicloudersound.com

New video for Pink Floyd's Have A Cigar featuring James LaBrie premieres

Dream Theater singer James LaBrie guests on a a new version of Pink Floyd's Have A Cigar, that also features contributions from former Yes/Moody Blues keyboard player Patrick Moraz, bassist Jah Wobble, guitarist Stevie Stevens and Damned drummer Rat Scabies. A brand new concept video has been released for the...
MusicAmadhia

Various Artists, “Modern Love”

Considering that reinvention was one of David Bowie’s guiding philosophies, it’s only natural that musicians covering his music would apply the same principle. That’s the approach taken by the artists on Modern Love, who each offer up transformative interpretations of the Bowie songbook. Case in point is Sessa’s Tropicália reinvention...
MusicPosted by
AL.com

Ode to Bob Dylan at 80

Bob Dylan and I went off to college together, though he was a good five years older. While I unpacked in my dorm room, he sat on the bookcase in his album cover, waiting to play his music whenever I set up my turntable, which is how we played music way back then. The problem was, I didn’t have a turntable, but my roommate did.
Rock Musicguitar.com

The Collection: Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne

Although officially a Pretender, Londoner James Walbourne is very much the real deal. Lead guitarist in Chrissie Hynde’s band since 2008, Walbourne is also one half of The Rails, a folk duo that also features his wife, Kami Thompson. We catch up with James in his local pub, The Boogaloo in Highgate, which isn’t simply a convenient location to talk gear, road stories and photograph his enviable guitar collection – it also played a pivotal role in his career.
Musickalw.org

Bob Dylan at 80, pt.2: The Uncut Covers and More

In anticipation of Dylan‘s 80th birthday, 14 esteemed artists – including Richard Thompson, The Flaming Lips, and Cowboy Junkies – recorded brand new versions of classic Dylan songs exclusively for Uncut Magazine. We'll listen to some of them along with other Dylanalia from host Devon Strolovitch's back pages this Wednesday, May 26 at 9 pm.
Musicjazztimes.com

Coda: Charlie Christian at Minton’s

Sometimes I like to imagine I’m a workaday jazz musician from a very specific point in time. It’s May 1941 in New York City. I’m dragging and it’s getting late, but I head on over to Minton’s Playhouse, where some cats are going to jam into the morning. I park myself out of the way, listen to the nascent forms of bebop taking hold, but it’s only when a 24-year-old guitarist starts doing his thing that I shed all vestiges of the soporific and come alive.
Musicacousticdisc.com

David Grisman Quartet with Svend Asmussen

Svend Asmussen from Denmark was an incredible violinist and one of the true pioneers of string jazz. He made his first recordings with the great Oscar Aleman in 1935, played and recorded with Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman among others, and is featured on several our projects, including a four volume Acoustic Oasis set of his classic early recordings. David Grisman met Svend in 1985 at the Jazzhut Montmartre in Copenhagen and they became fast friends, toured together and released an album, Svingin’ with Svend in 1987.
Musictheartsdesk.com

Album: Billy F Gibbons - Hardware

The Blues is one of the few genres of modern music which isn’t completely in thrall to the Cult of Youth and there might even be a view that older is better among its practitioners. Indeed, the likes of John Lee Hooker and RL Burnside, to name only a couple, were still turning out fine tunes at ages when anyone else might have hung up their guitars and dedicated the rest of their lives to relaxing with some fine malt whisky. Likewise, ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons, at the fine old age of 71 summers, clearly has no thoughts of calling time on the boogie just yet and that’s a fine thing, as his third solo album, Hardware has plenty on it to keep fans very happy.
Janesville, WIBeloit Daily News

Concept art sought for Art Infusion Mural Week

JANESVILLE—The Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (JACVB), along with the Art Infusion Mural Week Committee has once again partnered with Wallpapered City LLC in the development of four mural projects as part of this year’s Art Infusion event. The JACVB along with the committee and Wallpapered City are currently...
Musicmusetv.net

MOBY Talks Doc and New Album Reprise

MUSE TV recently talked with MOBY about the new documentary, MOBY DOC and his new album Reprise prior to both being released this Friday, May 28. Moby Doc is a surrealist biographical documentary narrated by Moby as he reflects on his turbulent personal life and iconic music from underground punk bands to chart-topping solo artist, and from struggling addict to vegan activist. Featuring interviews with David Lynch and David Bowie, along with extraordinary concert footage, utilizing a unique blend of re-enactments, interviews, and archival footage, audiences will be treated to an insightful, unvarnished look at an artist who has sold more than 20 million albums, an activist who has long championed animal rights, and a man whose traumatic childhood shaped him in profound ways. This introspective journey sets out to answer existential questions of purpose and meaning by examining a life of extreme highs and lows, joy, tragedy, success and failure.