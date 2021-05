The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R Variant has traded Europe’s frozen north for the Nurburgring circuit, where a pair of prototypes were caught on film running several hot laps. Normally, we would have tried to guess what is found beneath the camouflage, but that’s not the case here, because… well, it does not have any. The design has been out in the open for everyone to see, with the ‘R’ model separating itself from the regular Golf 8 Variant though a mild spoiler kit that includes modified bumpers and side sills, along with bespoke rims wrapped in beefy and sticky rubber.