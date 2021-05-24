Class XII Board exams: Most states favour CBSE’s shortened version

New Delhi: In the year 2020, India’s Education Ministry introduced a new National Education Policy (NEP). This policy aims to shift the focus of Indian Education System from rote learning to providing more practical and application-based knowledge. To execute this idea, ‘competency based questions’ will be included in the assessments for classes 9 to 12. To emphasise on competency based questions, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a new paper pattern for the year 2022 and also launched Question Banks, through which teachers and students will be able to familiarise themselves with the recent changes.