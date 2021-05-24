newsbreak-logo
World

Class XII Board exams: Most states favour CBSE’s shortened version

By The Federal
thefederal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the face of unrelenting COVID onslaught in many states and UTs, The CBSE has come out with two options for conducting Class 12 board exams. The Centre called a meeting of states on Sunday (May 23) to gauge their opinion. Most states, it is reported, support CBSE’s proposal to conduct exams for only 19 major subjects in a shortened format in July-August. All states have been asked to submit their feedback in writing by May 25.

thefederal.com
Prakash Javadekar
Rajnath Singh
Smriti Irani
#Cbse#Xii#Madhya Pradesh#Cyclone#Board Of Education#School Education#Education Minister#Delhi#Class Xii Board#Covid#Defence#Tamil Nadu#Odisha#Uttarakhand#Support Cbse#Regular Exams#Compartment Exams#Karnataka#Assessment#Students
Educationnewslivetv.com

Meeting underway to discuss conduct of CBSE Class XII, entrance exams

New Delhi: A high-level meeting, chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to discuss the conduct of CBSE exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for professional courses, is currently underway. The Education Ministers of States and Union Territories, Education Secretaries and Chairpersons of State Examination Boards and stakeholders, in...
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

CBSE 12th board Exams 2021 Live Updates: Final call on exams likely today

May 23—Decision on CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021, state board Class 12 exams and some other key entrance tests are likely to be taken in a high-level meeting on Sunday, May 23, 2021. The virtual meeting will be chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with many other ministries and other stakeholders. The meeting will start from 11.30 am.
Worldthefederal.com

Class 12 board exams: Tests for major subjects, internal assessment among options

Conducting exams for only major subjects, planning them in two phases keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in respective states or devising an internal assessment scheme — these are among the suggestions likely to be discussed at a high-level meeting on Sunday to decide the fate of pending class 12 board examination. The Ministry of Education has invited suggestions from various stakeholders that will be taken up at the meeting scheduled to be chaired by Union Minister Rajnath Singh.
EducationBirmingham Star

Goa cancels Class 10 board exams

By Anil SanadiPanaji (Goa) [India], May 23 (ANI): Considering the prevailing COVID situation, the Goa government has cancelled Class 12 exams and a decision on Class 12 exams would be taken in the next two days, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday. Addressing the media, Sawant said, " The...
Educationtribuneledgernews.com

Defence minister Rajnath Singh to chair crucial meeting today on Class 12 exams

May 23—Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will hold a high-level meeting on Sunday to decide the fate of pending Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examination. On April 14, the education ministry had cancelled Class 10 board examination and delayed the Class 12 board examination amid rising Covid-19 cases in India, saying that the situation will be reviewed on June 1.
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

India reports 2.1 lakh new cases, 3,847 deaths in last 24 hours

Guwahati: India has recorded 211,298 fresh coronaviruses in the last 24 hours. Deaths from the disease rose by 3,847. The country’s total cases now stand at 27,369,093, while total fatalities are at 315,235, according to MoHFW. With 33,764 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the...
Educationnewslivetv.com

CBSE Big Update! (New Academic Syllabus 2021-22) question banks to practice new exam Typologies With Competency based questions

New Delhi: In the year 2020, India’s Education Ministry introduced a new National Education Policy (NEP). This policy aims to shift the focus of Indian Education System from rote learning to providing more practical and application-based knowledge. To execute this idea, ‘competency based questions’ will be included in the assessments for classes 9 to 12. To emphasise on competency based questions, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a new paper pattern for the year 2022 and also launched Question Banks, through which teachers and students will be able to familiarise themselves with the recent changes.
Healthtucsonpost.com

Why is India facing vaccine shortage? Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Why is India, one of the largest manufacturers of vaccines in the world, facing a scarcity today?, asked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, hitting out at the Centre for its management of the COVID-19 vaccination process. In a video captioned 'The...
World24newshd.tv

Punjab finalizes exam schedule for matric and 12th classes

The Punjab Department of Higher Education has finalized the schedule of matriculation and intermediate examinations, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Wednesday. The examinations of class 12th in all boards of the province will start from June 26 examinations. The education authorities have decided to hold the examinations of matriculation class...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Delhi Announces 'Very, Very Slow' Easing Of Lockdown

Indian authorities Friday announced a tentative easing of the lockdown in the capital New Delhi as coronavirus infections fall in major cities after weeks of restrictions. Rural areas of the country are now seeing the brunt of a surge in cases that has overwhelmed the health care system and killed at least 160,000 people since the start of March.
HealthTennessee Tribune

Australian State Queensland’s Govt Threatens To Sack Health Board

REDCLIFFE, Australia — Australian state Queensland’s health minister has threatened to sack the board that manages health services for some of the most remote communities in the state. Yvette D’Ath has issued a show-cause notice to the board of the North West Hospital and Health Service (NWHHS), saying there are...
Indiaptcnews.tv

If Pakistan attacks India, will we leave states on their own? asks Arvind Kejriwal

Amid a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that there was no vaccine in Dehli. While addressing the media persons, he said that there was no vaccine in Delhi. For 4 days, the vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group were shut and not just here but across India, several centres are shut, he said.
Public HealthLas Vegas Herald

Delhi gets its second drive-through vaccination centre

By Sahil PandeyNew Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): A drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre has been set for all eligible beneficiaries above 18 years of age at Saket's Select City Walk mall in south Delhi. The centre, located in a parking lot of the mall, became operational on Thursday due to...
HealthThe Daily Star

Black fungus in India: 11,717 patients currently under treatment

India currently has 11,717 patients of black fungus under treatment, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda said today. He said this while announcing the allocation of additional 29,250 vials of Amphotericin-B drug used in the treatment of mucormycosis or black fungus. The allocation has been made based on...
Indiakashmirdespatch.com

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal takes over as Director CBI

New Delhi, May 26 : Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (Maharashtra-1985) has assumed charge as Director, central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in terms of DoPT order dated 25-05-2021 after handing over charge of Director General, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). According to a statement issued to Kashmir Despatch, a 1985 batch...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

As Bihar panchayat term ends on June 15, Nitish Kumar weighing his options

May 27—Patna: The Bihar government is looking at various options to keep village panchayats functional beyond its five-year term ending June 15 since it is nearly impossible to hold elections to the 2.58 lakh panchayat posts due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the looming floods during the monsoons, people familiar with the matter said.
Healthpreciouskashmir.com

620 black fungus cases in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said black fungus cases have increased to 620 in Delhi, but there is a shortage of medicine used in its treatment. ‘Day before yesterday and yesterday, we received around 400 doses, whereas in a day, one patient alone needs to be administered with at least 6 injections of the medicine,’ Mr Kejriwal told reporters here.