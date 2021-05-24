Class XII Board exams: Most states favour CBSE’s shortened version
In the face of unrelenting COVID onslaught in many states and UTs, The CBSE has come out with two options for conducting Class 12 board exams. The Centre called a meeting of states on Sunday (May 23) to gauge their opinion. Most states, it is reported, support CBSE’s proposal to conduct exams for only 19 major subjects in a shortened format in July-August. All states have been asked to submit their feedback in writing by May 25.thefederal.com