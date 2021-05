Bitcoin has bounced between $30,000 and $65,000 in 2021, in what has been one of the rockiest periods in its history. As it hovers around $40,000, market analysts and crypto experts appear divided over whether we are at the start of a bear market or still in the middle of a record-breaking bull run.The latest price rebound has given strength to the voice of the latter view, with some claiming the next peak will reach well above $100,000.>> Follow all the latest updates with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketWe rounded up some price predictions from various figures within the...