Ripple Is Not behind Bitcoin Energy Usage FUD, Says Brad Garlinghouse
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently responded to the accusations related to the company’s role in spreading Bitcoin energy usage FUD. In a recent reply to Meltem Demirors, Chief Strategy Officer at CoinShares, Garlinghouse said: “It’s beyond flattering that you think Ripple is the puppet master behind Elon Musk, countless scientists, governments, crypto enthusiasts, and others who have stated the facts about BTC’s energy use”. Ripple CEO highlighted some issues regarding the energy usage of cryptocurrency assets earlier this month and urged the crypto community to find solutions related to the energy problems.www.financemagnates.com