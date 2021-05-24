Ripple Is Not behind Bitcoin Energy Usage FUD, Says Brad Garlinghouse

It was another tough week in the cryptocurrency market where almost everything is trading in the red. Here’s how some of the major coins performed over the past seven days:. Bitcoin is down by a total of 10.3% over the past seven days of trading as it currently sits around $36,000. The cryptocurrency had spiked as low as $31,185 (downside 1.618 Fib Extension) on Sunday, but the buyers managed to close the daily candle at $34,760 (downside 1.414 Fib Extension).