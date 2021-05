People easily confuse possums and opossums. These small marsupials have names so similar that they’re often used interchangeably. Even Merriam-Webster notes that both names colloquially refer to the Virginia opossum present in North America and that the word “opossum” can be pronounced with its first syllable voiced or silent. Both possums and opossums have a flexible diet and eat various plants and animal matter scavenged from their surroundings. Despite these similarities, however, possums and opossums are, in fact, different animals. Here are seven key differences to help homeowners distinguish between these tiny marsupials.