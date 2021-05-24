newsbreak-logo
COVID numbers will dictate stock market direction this week

Cover picture for the articleHow the nation battles COVID — as viewed via parameters such as new daily cases, positivity rate and mortality numbers —will mostly decide how the stock markets fare this week. With many states expanding and intensifying lockdowns, the markets will keenly watch how the second wave of the pandemic pans out.

