Accidents

P305 survivor recalls nine hours battling angry sea

By The Federal
thefederal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after Barge 305 sank off the coast of Mumbai under the impact of Cyclone Tauktae, killing at least 66 people, the extraordinary story of one man’s survival has come to light. Anil Waychal, a 40-year-old mechanical engineer with Afcons Infrastructure, a contractor working on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation...

thefederal.com
