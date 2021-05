Ivan "Johnta" Shevtsov did not go without a Valorant head coaching gig for long, signing with Team Heretics on Thursday after he was released by FunPlus Phoenix on Tuesday. Johnta was with FunPlus Phoenix for five months after he joined the organization on Dec. 1. He was let go after the team finished fifth/sixth at the VCT 2021 EMEA Stage Two Challengers Finals.