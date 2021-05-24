The M3 System Diffuser Specified For $800 Million U.S. Government Contract to Combat COVID-19 By Licensed DOD Contractor

Globally Recognized Infection Control Expert

NORTH MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — During the Pandemic Lockdown it seemed that every day someone had a solution for the problem. Fear for the health and wellbeing of people led to a lot of untried or unapplicable and partial solutions with minimal results. In some situations, the problem got worse instead of better. It wasn’t until May 7th, 2021 that the CDC, Centers for Disease Control, articulated that the primary means of transmission for the virus was airborne.

Arthur V. Martin Ph.D., President and Principal Research Scientist of Global Infection Control Consultants LLC, www.giccllc.com, has pioneered materials and methodology geared specifically to pathogenic bioaerosols (airborne) such as COVID-19(SARS CoV2) for over 20 years. He was instrumental in work related to the SARS epidemic that hit Singapore in 2003 and by the time the H1N1 virus appeared in Malaysia in August of 2009 he had developed an organic based solution with extreme efficacy against enveloped viruses. He already had an established working relationship in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with The Faisal Group of Companies when the MERS problem materialized there.

With the announcement by the CDC, Centers for Disease Control, on May 7th, 2021, acknowledging that the current crisis is primarily an airborne one, more prominence to Dr. Martin’s patented delivery system to protect enclosed spaces, buildings, of any configuration is now the tip of the spear for getting the United States as well as the global community back to normal.

Global Infection Control Consultants has teamed up with Nontoxic Pathogen Eradication, NPE a licensed United States Government contractor headed up by Charles Cole, USAF CMDR. Ret., MS. Envm. The M3 System® Diffuser that was developed and is manufactured to GICC LLC’s specifications has been chosen to be the sole source equipment for a United States Government contract via Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Subpart 15.6 USACE Submission Scheduled to be administered through the DLA, Defense Logistics Agency. While all other branches have agreed to use the DLA contract mechanism, the US Navy intends to issue their own separate contract.

The M3 System® Diffuser has also been selected for submission to the Rear Admiral of the Navy via ECC pursuant to FAR Subpart 15.6. These particular FAR Subpart 15.6 Contract Submissions encompass a thirty-six (36) month time frame with a total value of US $800 million to $1.2 Billon. The anticipated contract has a two-time renewal of three years each beyond the initial terms and condition.

The M3 system Delivery Module utilizes a patented system of dispersing an organic based anti-pathogenic product, laboratory proven to kill COVID-19 (SARS CoV2) in less than two (2) minutes, on a frequency and amount basis into the building environmental system(s). The modality of efficacy is based on The Brownian Theory of Motion. Particulates, viable as well as non-viable, will stay entrained in a medium such as air or water and move about in random fashion.

Current functionality features include automatic voltage sensing for use in multiple geographic locations, reduced fluid input with increased efficacy, particle size dispersion well above any size creating inhalation issues (Inhalation Safety Tested was successfully conducted on the proprietary solution prior to release as well as Skin Sensitivity and Mucous Membrane safety testing as a precautionary measure), simple and quick installation with long term reliability and a compact overall package. Installations have already begun to appear with proven results. In New York City an installation at an iconic eatery reduced the total diversity of pathogens by 50% in just the first thirty (30) hours of operation. During that time frame the remaining quantities of the disease-causing pathogens was reduced to 12% of original.

One of the United States largest importers of textile ready made goods recently installed a single unit in their 750,000 Sq. Ft. Distribution centers and after five days the total airborne pathogen count was reduced by 90%. This initial unit was a test unit prior to installation of eight (8) additional units to treat all nine (9) HVAC systems and yet this single unit provided a 90% pathogen reduction on its own. As additional systems begin to come into operation the testimonials such as the one below will most certainly continue to build up.

An installation in an office complex in Boca Raton, Florida proved highly successful as noted below:

“As you know Blue Team purchased and installed the M3 System Delivery Module on our corporate office Roof Top Units a couple of months ago. Recently, two of our employees were informed that they had, in one case been living with and in the other case been in extended contact with persons that had tested positive for Covid-19 and passed the virus on to others in the same employee meeting our employee attended. It’s important to note that both our employees had been at the corporate offices for a couple of hours prior to their exposure and after the exposure with others that tested positive for Covid-19. Upon notification the two employees immediately left the office and went directly to testing facilities and quarantined away from the office; that is until today. While others that experienced the same exposure at the time our employees were exposed tested positive, both of our exposed employees tested NEGATIVE for Covid-19! We understand that this is only anecdotal evidence that the Path Away M3 System® works but those of us at Blue Team, especially the two employees, are true believers!”

Best regards. Jeffrey Morrow SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION

Global Infection Control Consultants LLC has established a distribution network on a global scale including Path-Away Latin America Distributors, Inc. headquartered in New York, USA, Holista Colltech located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Saudi Ajwaa Environmental located in Riyadh, KSA.

Arthur V. Martin Ph.D.

GICC LLC

+1-843-368-7063

amartin@giccllc.com

