newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The M3 System Diffuser Specified For $800 Million U.S. Government Contract to Combat COVID-19 By Licensed DOD Contractor

By tampafp.com
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vGIS_0a90JZ6600

Globally Recognized Infection Control Expert

Innovative Pandemic Protection Specified To Get The Country Back To Full Operation. Focus On Military Installations.

Now that the CDC has recognized the significance of the airborne transmission of COVID-19(SARS CoV2) the global community can access ground breaking, innovative technology to get the country on track.”

— Arthur V. Martin Ph.D. President

NORTH MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — During the Pandemic Lockdown it seemed that every day someone had a solution for the problem. Fear for the health and wellbeing of people led to a lot of untried or unapplicable and partial solutions with minimal results. In some situations, the problem got worse instead of better. It wasn’t until May 7th, 2021 that the CDC, Centers for Disease Control, articulated that the primary means of transmission for the virus was airborne.

Arthur V. Martin Ph.D., President and Principal Research Scientist of Global Infection Control Consultants LLC, www.giccllc.com, has pioneered materials and methodology geared specifically to pathogenic bioaerosols (airborne) such as COVID-19(SARS CoV2) for over 20 years. He was instrumental in work related to the SARS epidemic that hit Singapore in 2003 and by the time the H1N1 virus appeared in Malaysia in August of 2009 he had developed an organic based solution with extreme efficacy against enveloped viruses. He already had an established working relationship in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with The Faisal Group of Companies when the MERS problem materialized there.

With the announcement by the CDC, Centers for Disease Control, on May 7th, 2021, acknowledging that the current crisis is primarily an airborne one, more prominence to Dr. Martin’s patented delivery system to protect enclosed spaces, buildings, of any configuration is now the tip of the spear for getting the United States as well as the global community back to normal.

Global Infection Control Consultants has teamed up with Nontoxic Pathogen Eradication, NPE a licensed United States Government contractor headed up by Charles Cole, USAF CMDR. Ret., MS. Envm. The M3 System® Diffuser that was developed and is manufactured to GICC LLC’s specifications has been chosen to be the sole source equipment for a United States Government contract via Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Subpart 15.6 USACE Submission Scheduled to be administered through the DLA, Defense Logistics Agency. While all other branches have agreed to use the DLA contract mechanism, the US Navy intends to issue their own separate contract.

The M3 System® Diffuser has also been selected for submission to the Rear Admiral of the Navy via ECC pursuant to FAR Subpart 15.6. These particular FAR Subpart 15.6 Contract Submissions encompass a thirty-six (36) month time frame with a total value of US $800 million to $1.2 Billon. The anticipated contract has a two-time renewal of three years each beyond the initial terms and condition.

The M3 system Delivery Module utilizes a patented system of dispersing an organic based anti-pathogenic product, laboratory proven to kill COVID-19 (SARS CoV2) in less than two (2) minutes, on a frequency and amount basis into the building environmental system(s). The modality of efficacy is based on The Brownian Theory of Motion. Particulates, viable as well as non-viable, will stay entrained in a medium such as air or water and move about in random fashion.

Current functionality features include automatic voltage sensing for use in multiple geographic locations, reduced fluid input with increased efficacy, particle size dispersion well above any size creating inhalation issues (Inhalation Safety Tested was successfully conducted on the proprietary solution prior to release as well as Skin Sensitivity and Mucous Membrane safety testing as a precautionary measure), simple and quick installation with long term reliability and a compact overall package. Installations have already begun to appear with proven results. In New York City an installation at an iconic eatery reduced the total diversity of pathogens by 50% in just the first thirty (30) hours of operation. During that time frame the remaining quantities of the disease-causing pathogens was reduced to 12% of original.

One of the United States largest importers of textile ready made goods recently installed a single unit in their 750,000 Sq. Ft. Distribution centers and after five days the total airborne pathogen count was reduced by 90%. This initial unit was a test unit prior to installation of eight (8) additional units to treat all nine (9) HVAC systems and yet this single unit provided a 90% pathogen reduction on its own. As additional systems begin to come into operation the testimonials such as the one below will most certainly continue to build up.

An installation in an office complex in Boca Raton, Florida proved highly successful as noted below:

“As you know Blue Team purchased and installed the M3 System Delivery Module on our corporate office Roof Top Units a couple of months ago. Recently, two of our employees were informed that they had, in one case been living with and in the other case been in extended contact with persons that had tested positive for Covid-19 and passed the virus on to others in the same employee meeting our employee attended. It’s important to note that both our employees had been at the corporate offices for a couple of hours prior to their exposure and after the exposure with others that tested positive for Covid-19. Upon notification the two employees immediately left the office and went directly to testing facilities and quarantined away from the office; that is until today. While others that experienced the same exposure at the time our employees were exposed tested positive, both of our exposed employees tested NEGATIVE for Covid-19! We understand that this is only anecdotal evidence that the Path Away M3 System® works but those of us at Blue Team, especially the two employees, are true believers!”

Best regards. Jeffrey Morrow SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION

Global Infection Control Consultants LLC has established a distribution network on a global scale including Path-Away Latin America Distributors, Inc. headquartered in New York, USA, Holista Colltech located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Saudi Ajwaa Environmental located in Riyadh, KSA.

Arthur V. Martin Ph.D.

GICC LLC

+1-843-368-7063

amartin@giccllc.com

Arthur V. Martin Ph.D.

GICC LLC

+ +1 843-368-7063

amartin@giccllc.com

Visit us on social media:

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dod#Us Navy#Government Contractor#Covid 19#Diffuser#Health Technology#Health Facilities#Transmission#U S Government#Proprietary Technology#Dod#Cdc#Mers#Npe#United States Government#Usaf Cmdr#Gicc Llc#Defense Logistics Agency#The Us Navy#M3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Public Health
Country
Singapore
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Calls On Biden Admin To Approve Florida’s Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis called on the Biden Administration and leadership at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to approve Florida’s Section 804 Importation Proposal (SIP) for Florida’s Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program. The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) and its partners are ready to launch...
Los Angeles, CAStreetInsider.com

U.S. administers 268.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 268,438,666 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 341,865,945 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 266,596,486 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Immunome Announces Additional $4.3 Million Award By DOD Following Positive Preclinical Testing Results On COVID-19 Variants Of Concern

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its human memory B cell discovery engine platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, today announced a $4.3 million increase awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense's (DOD) Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND), in collaboration with the Defense Health Agency (DHA), for the continued development of an antibody cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) to combat SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. The additional capital comes less than a year after an initial DOD award of $13.3 million, bringing the total commitment to Immunome to $17.6 million. The additional funding is to support expansion of the clinical study following feedback from the FDA. Immunome is continuing efforts towards an IND filing for IMM-BCP-01 in late 2Q/early 3Q 2021.
Public HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. to export another 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines globally

WASHINGTON — The United States will export 20 million doses of authorized COVID-19 vaccines to other countries by the end of June, in addition to the 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine the administration already pledged to send to Canada and Mexico, the White House announced Monday. The administration...
EconomySpaceNews.com

BAE Systems wins $325 million Pentagon contract for GPS receivers

WASHINGTON — BAE Systems announced May 18 it has been awarded a $325.5 million contract to supply Global Positioning System (GPS) satellite receiver equipment for the U.S. military and allies. The contract was awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency. The company will supply receiver modules that allow the military to...
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Eurofins Awarded U.S. Government Agreement To Expand National COVID-19 Testing

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Enterprise, Inc., a Eurofins Scientific company, today announced it has been awarded a U.S. Government agreement to expand national COVID-19 testing. The agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), will expand testing opportunities in K-8 schools, underserved populations and congregate settings such as homeless shelters. Eurofins has been awarded the agreement to test up to 24.6 million people in the Northeast and South regions.
Public Health360dx.com

US DoD, HHS Extend Partnership to Combat SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic

NEW YORK — The US Department of Defense on Wednesday said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, with the US Department of Health and Human Services under which the agencies will continue collaborating over the next two years to address the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and future public health emergencies in the US.
Minneapolis, MNseapowermagazine.org

BAE Systems Awarded $164 Million Navy Design contract for Vertical Launch System

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – BAE Systems, Inc. has won a U.S. Navy competition to serve as the design agent for the mechanical portion of the Mk41 Vertical Launch System (VLS), the company said in a May 18 release. With this $164 million award, BAE Systems will provide design and support of the system that is embedded in cruisers and destroyers and launches a wide arsenal of offensive and defensive missiles.
TravelUbergizmo

Singapore Government Approves COVID-19 Breath Test System

Right now two of the more commonly used methods to test someone for COVID-19 would be to either use RTK or PCR, with the former offering faster but less accurate results, while the latter usually requires a day. Both are kind of invasive as it involves putting swabs deep into your nose and down your throat, which some find uncomfortable.
Euclid, OHcleveland19.com

Cleveland Clinic shipping medical supplies to combat COVID-19 outbreak in India

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Inside an unmarked warehouse in Euclid, Cleveland Clinic workers have been racing across the floor on forklifts, loading pallets of personal protective equipment onto trucks before they’re shipped overseas to battle the surging COVID-19 pandemic in India. “The need is definitely dire there with cases going...
Fraud CrimesKULR8

Task force announced to combat COVID-19 fraud

WASHINGTON – U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland directed the establishment of the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force Monday to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance enforcement efforts against COVID-19 related fraud. “The Department of Justice will use every available...
Public HealthPosted by
PublishedReporter

“America’s Frontline Doctors” Suing U.S. Government to Stop Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccine to Children

WASHINGTON, D.C. – America’s Frontline Doctors, a conservative political group that has been accused of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, recently filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama requesting a temporary restraining order against the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 16, with their stated goal being the permanent blockage of vaccine distribution to minors should the case actually make it to trial.
Militarydefense.gov

Department of Defense Leaders Update Reporters on DOD COVID-19 Efforts

Acting Assistant Secretary Of Defense For Health Affairs Dr. Terry Adirim; Army Lieutenant General Ronald J. Place, Director, Defense Health Agency. STAFF: Hello, everyone, happy Thursday. Q: Yeah, happy Thursday. STAFF: So as you all should know by now, we are focusing today's press briefing on the department's efforts to...
Public Healththeowp.org

India To Receive $100 Million Worth Of COVID-19 Supplies From U.S.

On Wednesday April 26th, 2021, the White House announced a plan to send over $100 million worth of COVID-19 supplies to India in light of their surge in COVID-19 cases, says Reuters. India’s death toll surpasses 200,000, a staggering statistic that has been worsened by shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen. The country has suffered nearly 18 million total coronavirus infections, and April 26th brought the world’s highest daily infection rate with 360,960 new cases in India.
Medical & Biotechwallstreetpr.com

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Proposes Multi-Billion Dollar Investment To Increase Vaccine Production By Three Times To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic: The US Government Invests $230 Million

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) would triple its vaccine manufacture with a multibillion-dollar investment. It is necessary to combat the growing menace of coronavirus across the world in 2022. Doubles raw materials production. The company will ensure the availability of higher doses of vaccines in 2022 to protect the world population from...