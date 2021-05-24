newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

World Food Programme and Crisis Group Partner to Strengthen Conflict Prevention

crisisgroup.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UN’s World Food Programme has signed a Strategic Partnership with global conflict resolution organisation, the International Crisis Group, in order to boost its conflict sensitivity and prevention capacity as it continues to deliver life-saving food to the world’s most vulnerable people. The partnership comes after a year marked by...

www.crisisgroup.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Beasley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Food Insecurity#Food Crisis#Un#Global Conflict#Humanitarian Crises#A Strategic Partnership#Wfp#The World Food Programme#Crisis Group#Un Security Council#Increased Conflict#Minimise Conflict Risks#Armed Conflict#Conflict Contexts#Food Assistance#Deadly Conflict#Humanitarian Access#Governments#Conflict Affected Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Society
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Public HealthUN News Centre

Stress test: Big reforms to strengthen the UN’s global crisis response

Three years and one pandemic later, how is it doing?. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are perhaps the most ambitious undertaking for global peace and prosperity since the formation of the United Nations. Achieving the goals requires that the UN system work together within and across countries like never before.
Societysaladovillagevoice.com

Essay On Water Crisis In The World

It is without doubt the most significant essay on water crisis in the world and vital substance on earth.The world’s population is predicted to increase to 9 million by the year 2050 Water Crisis Essay.Many more cities than Cape Town face an uncertain future over water.Water is the basic necessity of every human being.Contaminated drinking water is estimated to cause 485 000 diarrhoeal deaths each year.July 26, 2020 June 18, 2020 by bimalupadhyay.2 billion people lack access to clean water and instead consume dirty, muddy water.According to the world wildlife fund, two-thirds of the total global population is at risk of suffering from an extreme water crisis by the year 2025 (2009).Flooding in Jakarta and Harvey-battered Houston.But there are emerging solutions The innovative solar water pump that can bring clean, safe drinking water to people all over the world LANGEHAGEN-Hannover, Germany—June 15, 2015— Water is the most important resource that the human race needs to survive, besides air.At the end of the day, people need water.In some regions of the world, lack of sanitation infrastructure, water treatment facilities, or sanitary latrines essay on water crisis in the world lead to dire clean water crises.The problem has become so severe that in many states the groundwater has almost dried up and people have to depend on water supply from other sources The water crisis in Libya has led them to create a water trade with dealers in the city of Sabha.Water plays a central role in assuring an adequate food supply.The celebration of an annual World Water Day was followed by.In other parts of the world, it makes the existence of human life difficult.Economic cost of this water is in billion dollars.WATER CRISIS 3 Abstract People living in third world countries are suffering from a essay on water crisis in the world water crisis that has become a major global health issue.Water is essential for life—not only for the body’s physical needs but also for domestic use; yet millions of people do not have access to potable water Water Scarcity Essay: Water scarcity is a fundamental issue faced by almost half of the population across the world.But, water scarcity is a major issue that is rising very rapidly in modern-day India.The World Resources Institute (WRI) updated its Global Water Risk Atlas revealing that 17 countries–home of a quarter of the world’s population–will face “extremely high” water stress within 20 years.As a result, the water crisis is now a major concern for many countries across the world.﻿Title : Water Crisis Introduction : - water always been a natural resource - 80 countries now facing water shortage , 2 billion people lack access to clean water.Due to increasing demand for water, the world has been faced with a water crisis Essay on World water crisis Sustainable Catchment Management: Principles and Practice EssayThe universes fresh water is normally discussed in the literature as being a finite.Like global warming and climate change, water scarcity affects human lives in different ways., domestic, agricultural, and industrial water uses) and available renewable water supplies The United Nations recognizes the importance of addressing the global water crisis each year on World Water Day, March 22.
Africawfp.org

Food for peace: WFP and FAO work to end conflict and hunger in DRC

This article marks the anniversary of Resolution 2417, passed by the UN Security Council on 24 May 2018, banning the use of starvation as a weapon of war and confirming the links between hunger and conflict. “We started living together, doing business at the same locations, and farming together,” says...
Public Healthfao.org

Strengthening health and agri-food systems must go hand-in-hand

"Beyond jeopardizing human health, the pandemic is also disrupting our agri-food systems that are the core to our health and life," the FAO Director-General told world leaders at the virtual Global Health Summit of the G20. "We need to take immediate action, to avoid a global food crisis with long-term impacts."
Public Healthperutribune.com

The Latest: UN says pandemic effort hindered by conflicts

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations humanitarian chief says that despite last year’s U.N. call for global cease-fires to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, many conflicts never stopped, including in Syria, Yemen and Congo and new ones erupted. Mark Lowcock told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that this has made...
Public HealthSeattle Times

UN official: Conflicts make controlling COVID more difficult

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Despite last year’s U.N. call for global cease-fires to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, many conflicts never stopped including in Syria, Yemen and Congo and new ones erupted making it more difficult to control the spread of the virus and care for infected people in many countries, the U.N. humanitarian chief said Tuesday.
AgricultureWorld Bank Blogs

Why strengthening women’s land rights in conflict-affected countries should be a priority

Land is a complicated sector for countries to govern, and it is especially challenging in fragility, conflict, and violence (FCV) affected situations. In these contexts, ensuring women’s land rights can fall by the wayside. However, improving women’s access to land and protecting their rights, can be a stabilizing factor for these situations, contributing to economic and social stability, food security, sustainable development, peace and equality. Three countries from different regions began focusing on women’s access to land in their quest for stability and security – Liberia, Palestine, and Colombia. What are the lessons other countries can learn from their experiences?
Food & DrinksHuron Daily Tribune

UN warns Tigray faces famine risk if aid isn't scaled up

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief warned the Security Council that the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region is worsening and “there is a serious risk of famine if assistance is not scaled up in the next two months.”. In a note to the council obtained Wednesday...
Charitiesrecordpatriot.com

WFP boosts assistance in Lebanon as economic crisis deepens

BEIRUT (AP) — The World Food Program said on Wednesday it is tripling its assistance to Lebanon, offering cash assistance to nearly 300,000 people amid an unparalleled financial and economic crisis. Lebanon’s national currency has lost nearly 85% of its dollar value since late 2019, sending prices of basic goods...
Public Healthcroakey.org

Preventing armed conflict, it’s critical work for the health sector

Introduction by Croakey: A former Federal Liberal Health Minister and eminent public health advocate, Emeritus Professor Peter Baume, is among signatories to a recent open letter to the Prime Minister calling for Parliamentary oversight of decisions to take Australia into international armed conflict. The letter is part of an ongoing...
AdvocacyWorld Bank Blogs

How can the World Bank improve its support to people internally displaced by conflict?

Children and tents along the runway and livestock running across it: that was what passengers first saw when flying into Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, during the 2013-2017 period. At its peak, as many as 100,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) were living in scrapped planes and squalid conditions in M’poko International Airport, where they had sought refuge from fighting. They couldn’t go home to their old neighborhoods where they would have fallen preys to armed groups. They couldn’t move elsewhere without losing access to water, electricity, and aid. They were stuck. They had to live with no prospects, for years, in scrapped planes.
AfricaVoice of America

UN Aid Chief: Ethiopia's Tigray at 'Serious Risk' of Famine

NEW YORK - The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that there is a serious risk of famine in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region if humanitarian assistance is not immediately scaled up. "It is clear that people living in the Tigray region are now facing significantly heightened food insecurity as a result...
Worlddevex.com

Devex Newswire: Palestinian vaccine access splits global health body

The cease-fire in the Gaza strip is holding, but that’s not likely to hold off the rush of COVID-19 cases — highlighting the urgent need for vaccine access. Sign up to this newsletter for an inside look at the biggest stories in global development, in your inbox daily. COVID-19 was...
AgriculturePosted by
Vice

The Climate Crisis Is Driving Violent Conflicts Over Farmland

Tipping Point covers environmental justice stories about and, where possible, written by people in the communities experiencing the stark reality of our changing planet. In July 2018, Muhammodu Bello and his three sons along with their families packed up their belongings and their 300 cattle and left the north central state of Benue, Nigeria, literally in search of greener pastures.
United NationsRepublic

UN envoy: Syrian people face ìmmense humanitarian suffering

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. special envoy for Syria said Wednesday it’s “a tragic irony” that ordinary Syrians are facing “immense and growing humanitarian suffering” at this time of relative calm in the more than 10-year conflict. Geir Pedersen pointed to “economic destitution, a pandemic, displacement, detention and abduction —...
PoliticsUN News Centre

Secretary-General Calls for Strengthening Rights-Based Responses, Tackling Urgent Justice, Rule of Law Priorities, in Message to Crime Prevention Commission

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to the thirtieth session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice:. I am pleased to greet the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice. The Commission plays a crucial role as the principal policymaking body of the United Nations in the field of crime prevention and criminal justice.