Bodies of slain Thais to return home One still in hospital after Hamas strike The bodies of two Thai workers killed in Israel in a rocket strike by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Tuesday will arrive in Thailand next Wednesday, says Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin. Mr Suchart said on Thursday that he telephoned Pannabha Chandraramya, Ambassador of Thailand to Israel, who told him the bodies of Weerawat Karunborirak, 44 and Sikharin Sangamram, 24, will be flown home to Suvarnabhumi airport on that day. As for the eight Thai workers wounded in the attack, one of them, Attarachai Thamkae…