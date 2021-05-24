Autism awareness on 'Morning Show'
NEWBURYPORT — Robyn Powley, a board-certified behavior analyst, will be a guest Thursday on WJOP's "The Morning Show" to discuss autism spectrum disorders. Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Powley about her practice, based in Exeter, New Hampshire, that works with families that have children on the autism spectrum. The practice uses applied behavior analysis to help manage behavior and create a positive environment, according to a press release.