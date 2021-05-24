newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Exeter, NH

Autism awareness on 'Morning Show'

Daily News Of Newburyport
 4 days ago

NEWBURYPORT — Robyn Powley, a board-certified behavior analyst, will be a guest Thursday on WJOP's “The Morning Show” to discuss autism spectrum disorders. Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Powley about her practice, based in Exeter, New Hampshire, that works with families that have children on the autism spectrum. The practice uses applied behavior analysis to help manage behavior and create a positive environment, according to a press release.

www.newburyportnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exeter, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Exeter, NH
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum Disorders#The Morning Show#Common Misconceptions#Common People#Newburyport#Channel 9#Wjop#Behavior Analysis#Success Stories#Evaluations#Host Mary Jacobsen#Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Autism
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
AnimalsPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

The Birds Are Back In NH. They Are Absolutely Ugly, But They Are Important

With nearly a 6-foot wingspan, the turkey vulture is majestic in flight but when you see one on the ground, they are just plain terrifying. I think I caught one on a bad day and had a hard time dodging it to get to my car. Oh, and I have I mentioned that they can hiss loudly? I still like to watch them in the air, thanks. They are big, they are ugly, and they are back in New Hampshire raising their young hatchlings which usually hatch around May according to unionleader.com.
Manchester, KSccenterdispatch.com

New Hampshire to host vaccine clinic for deaf individuals

The state has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic specifically for individuals who are deaf or have hearing loss, as well as their families and caregivers. The clinic will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elliott Health System in Manchester, the Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.
Exeter, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Free Summer Classes

EXETER — Exeter Adult Education will offer free summer classes in Academic Skills/HISET Preparation and English (ESL) beginning Mon., June 21. Class information is as follows:. FREE Academic Skills Classes will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, from June 21 – July 28, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. FREE ESOL Classes will meet Mondays...
Manchester, NHConcord Monitor

At many schools across US, prom season is on deck

A minor league baseball stadium. A negative coronavirus test and absolutely no slow dancing. Those are just a few of the unusual requirements for a high school prom happening in Manchester later this month, one of many school districts across the country struggling to navigate holding the formal dance in the second year of the pandemic.
AnimalsNHPR

Something Wild: N.H.'s Wildest Neighborhoods

This episode originally aired in May, 2019 and was produced by Andrew Parella. _______________________________________________________________________. Here at Something Wild we love all things wild (even blackflies!) but sometimes it can be helpful to look beyond a single species and consider how many species interact within a given environment. In our periodic series, New Hampshire’s Wild Neighborhoods, we endeavor to do just that and this time we’re looking at peatlands.
Maine StateNorwalk Hour

Maine eyes permanent telehealth, New Hampshire court reopens

Maine might extend the ability of its residents to use telehealth services beyond the coronavirus pandemic. Many people in Maine and around the country have transitioned to telehealth during the pandemic, in part to avoid crowded doctors’ offices. Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn of Portland has proposed a bill to guarantee Maine health care providers have a right to provide telehealth services in the future.
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Hampshire

Crazy Horse Campground In New Hampshire Offers Year-Round Fun For The Whole Family

There’s nothing quite like spending time with family and friends in New Hampshire. Having a great time doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank on a lavish vacation. Instead, we prefer enjoying the great outdoors at a place that also offers activities to keep everyone busy and entertained. We’ve found all of that and more […] The post Crazy Horse Campground In New Hampshire Offers Year-Round Fun For The Whole Family appeared first on Only In Your State.
Advocacyindepthnh.org

Roger Wood Asks Why Work, Stay and Play in NH

Stay work play is not only the slogan of a New Hampshire nonprofit organization. It is also it’s website, stayworkplay.org. Will Stewart is the executive director, and explains that the group is encouraging people to come to New Hampshire to engage in diverse activities. In his podcast, Roger Wood explores the organization’s mission, and what it may mean to the population shift in the state.
Exeter, NHFosters Daily Democrat

One artist's renewed calling: Starting an arts business during a pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has been exceedingly difficult for everybody. Not knowing what to expect on a daily basis has been anxiety producing. Needing to isolate and social distance has resulted in many event cancellations and frequent disappointments. Still people are amazingly resilient. Over the last year the old adage, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade” would have resulted in an ocean of lemonade. Artist Emily Peterson rode on that wave of lemonade and started her own business.
Seacoast Online

Exeter's Racial Unity Team highlights authors of color

EXETER — Exeter’s Racial Unity Team is urging people to learn about authors of color with summer reading this year. An online Zoom event on May 19 will kick off the program. The Racial Unity Team is organizing “Seeking to Understand the Lives of People of Color from Their Perspective”...
Exeter, NHexeter.edu

“Our Voice at the Table”

“Our Voice at the Table,” the culminating event in the yearlong commemoration of the impacts of coeducation at Exeter, will feature talks by alumnae and faculty, and arts performances by students and alumnae. This virtual event will take place June 6 at 6 p.m. ET. Members of the Exeter community...
exeter.edu

Commencement information

We invite you to join us for Commencement on Sunday, June 6. The ceremony runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon ET. Due to the pandemic protocols currently in place, we warmly welcome two guests per student to the ceremony. The event will be live streamed for all other family members and friends.
Portsmouth, NHSeacoast Online

'Owning a skill': Novel Iron Works hosts Seacoast students in welding scholarship competition

GREENLAND — Cars, planes, bridges, pipelines and highways are all in part created and supported by welding. Without welders, the world would fall apart. An effort to support the career field is taking shape on the Seacoast and across the state – combining high school students and community colleges with a big assist from Novel Iron Works, a structural steel fabricating company.
Exeter, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Women's Club Update

EXETER — The General Federation of Women's Club NH (GFWC-NH) held their second annual Evening of Unity on April 23. Tina Smith, GFWC NH Fundraising & Development Chairman, facilitated the virtual fundraising event. It benefited the Go Forth With Confidence New Hampshire Scholarship for survivors of domestic, sexual, and intimate partner violence. It is the first and only scholarship of its kind in the state.