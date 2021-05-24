Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Forecast: Very high fire danger again for most of SWFL Tuesday

By Chief Meteorologist John Patrick
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 20 days ago
Monday turned out to be another active brush fire day, particularly in Collier County and Golden Gate Estates. Very low dewpoints for the end of May, in the upper 40’s and low 50’s, coupled with highs in the low 90’s and now rain made for ideal fire starting conditions.

Officially, we hit 93º at the Page Field in Fort Myers Monday and we’ll get there again Tuesday. The sea breeze will save us from climbing close to the record, which is 97º from 102 years ago.

The sea breeze boundary is usually where we look for rain to develop in the afternoon and evening, but all levels of the atmosphere are so dry that not many clouds will be able to pop near the boundary, so don’t get your hopes up for any rain Tuesday.

The next decent chance for rain comes Sunday and Monday with a 30% chance forecast for both days.

Tracking the Tropics:

Ana has weakened into a post-tropical system and is no more. At this point, there are no other areas for concern in the Atlantic Basin.

