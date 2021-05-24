newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China: Electronic information output sector sees firm expansion

By Date
MENAFN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe added value of electronic information producers with yearly operating incomes of no less than 20 million yuan (about USD3.11 million) increased 24.2 percent from the same period a year earlier. The export delivery value of main enterprises in the sector augmented 25.6 percent year on year in the January-April...

menafn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Operating Income#Fixed Asset Investment#Yearly Operating Incomes#Miit Statistics#Reveal#Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Economyfintechzoom.com

China – China’s non-ferrous sector carbon emissions to peak after 2025 -assoc

China – China’s non-ferrous sector carbon emissions to peak after 2025 -assoc. China’s carbon emissions from the non-ferrous sector will peak some time after 2025, as a switch to recycled aluminium from electrolytic aluminium speeds up, an industry official said on Friday. China is the world’s largest producer of aluminium,...
Industrypv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Polysilicon and wafer prices keep increasing

Solar module producer Longi announced on Wednesday that the prices of all its wafer products will be raised in June. The G1 products with the size of 158.75mm were priced at RMB4.79 per piece, with an increase of RMB0.40, 9.1%, compared to the previous value. The new price for M6 wafers with the size of 166mm increased by RMB0.40 to RMB4.89 per piece. The 182mm M10 wafers were priced at RMB5.87 per piece, up RMB0.48. It is the second time that Longi has raised its prices in May after doing so on May 14.
Economyforkast.news

Crypto miner BitDeer blocks China users as Beijing gets tough on sector

BitDeer, one of China’s biggest crypto mining operators, late last night blocked access to its platform by anyone using a mainland Chinese IP address. Its blocking measure comes on the heels of a government clampdown on mining, and other companies in the industry have begun following the BitDeer’s move. Fast...
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Turkey sees mixed picture for sectoral confidence in May

Turkey's services and retail trade sectors posted declines in confidence in May, while the construction sector saw an increase, the country's statistical authority reported on May 25. Seasonally adjusted confidence indices for services and retail trade were down by 1.1% and 2.1%, respectively, month-on-month in May, and the construction sector...
EconomyAviation Week

China Leading Strategic Airlift Fleet Expansion

The current global fleet of strategic airlift aircraft has its roots firmly placed in the Cold War era, with the U.S. and Russia accounting for 70% of the global fleet and have produced 93% of the strategic airlifters in service around the world today. But over the last 20 years,...
Marketsforkast.news

China’s cryptocurrency mining sector becomes target of fresh clampdown

Beijing has doubled down on its efforts to rein in the country’s cryptocurrency industry, targeting crypto mining activities for the first time and prompting many exchanges and miners to suspend mining-related services. Vice Premier Liu He and the State Council said in a statement on Friday that it was necessary...
Public HealthWorld Bank Blogs

As COVID-19 wreaks havoc on service workers, is the informal sector increasing global inequality? | The Development Podcast

Around the world, some 70% of economic activity is taking place in the shadows – and no, we’re not talking about drug smuggling or other illegal commerce. In this edition of The Development Podcast, the team takes a deep dive into a new analysis that has revealed that the informal sector – firms and workers outside the line of sight of governments in emerging market and developing economies – accounts for about a third of GDP and more than 70 percent of employment.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

China's gas output up 12% in Jan-Apr

Output in April was also sharply higher. China's natural gas output during the first four months of the year was 70.2bn m3, up 11.6% year/year, Xinhua reported on May 24 citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics. The output rose 23.1% compared with the 2019 level. In April, China's...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Financial, consumer firms drag China shares lower

SHANGHAI, May 21 (Reuters) - China’s main share indexes ended lower on Friday, dragged down by financials and consumer staples, though the commodities sector rebounded from previous session’s slump as investors processed Beijing’s pledge to keep commodity prices in check. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

The cryptocurrency sector affected majorly by China’s measures

• The cryptocurrency sector is overshadowed by the Chinese government policies. • Bitcoin mining companies can leave the country due to the imposed measures. China is acting against the cryptocurrency sector and Bitcoin mining to defend against financial risks. The country will abide by some drastic regulations against illegal businesses that occur in the crypto market. But China tries to maintain the currency, and bond market stability, as indicated by the financial stability and development committee.
Economyfranchising.com

Tim Hortons Continues China Expansion with New Capital Infusion

Cartesian Capital Group announced that its portfolio company, Tim Hortons China, secured a further round of financing led by Sequoia Capital China and existing investor Tencent Holdings, with participation from Eastern Bell Capital. Founded by Cartesian and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International, Tim Hortons China...
EconomyPosted by
UPI News

Province in China encourages residents to inform on crypto miners

May 20 (UPI) -- A Chinese province that has approved new coal-fired power plants is cracking down on cryptocurrency miners as concern rises over emissions. The Inner Mongolia Development and Reform Commission said that it would create a new hotline for residents to inform on people suspected of crypto mining.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Ageing China boosts private sector role as pensions time bomb ticks

BEIJING, May 20 (Reuters) - China is tweaking its $1.2 trillion pension system to increase private sector involvement as its population ages rapidly and underfunding looms, but experts say fundamental changes are needed to provide adequate safety nets. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), the country’s top banking...
Economyindustryglobalnews24.com

EX-IRDAI CHAIRMAN SEES SCOPE OF INDIAN INSURANCE SECTOR TRANSFORMATION

Former IRDAI Chairman Subhash Chandra Khuntia believes that Indian insurance sector on the cusp of a transformation. Mr. Khuntia believes that demography of India, relatively low insurance penetration, and the potential for high economic growth can help the transformation. According to former Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) chairman Subhash...
Theme Park Insider

Puy du Fou's China Deal Next Step in Global Expansion

Puy du Fou announced today that it will launch a new show, SAGA, at the Everbright Convention & Exhibition Centre in Shanghai next year. "Inspired by Chinese history and legends, this ultra-immersive creation by the Puy du Fou artistic team will take its visitors back to Shanghai in the 1930’s," the company said in its press release. "Uniquely, visitors seal their own dramatic destiny as they progress through the experience and select their own adventures. Spectacular backdrops represent different locations and periods, allowing the story to evolve and offering visitors a total of over 26 possible adventures."
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China shares weighed down by energy firms, banks

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, May 19 (Reuters) - China shares slipped on Wednesday after three straight sessions of gains, dragged down by energy firms and banks, while digital currency-related stocks also fell after Beijing banned financial and payment companies from the cryptocurrency business. ** By the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.41% to 3,514.38, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was lower 0.11%. ** The energy sector sub-index fell 1.63%, the banking sector was down 1.39%, and the real estate index dropped 1.23%. ** Investors are betting on the increasing momentum of A shares and searching for opportunities in consumer blue-chips and new energy vehicles firms, said Yang Delong, an investment manager at First Seafront Fund Management Co. ** Trading in the mainland market is volatile, Yang said, citing relative low valuations for A-shares and Hong Kong stocks amid surging global equities. ** China has banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions, and warned investors against speculative crypto trading. ** The smaller Shenzhen index rose 0.14%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.88% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index climbed 0.58%. ** Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.33%, while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 1.52%. (Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
IndustryRecycling Today

Steel output hums along in US, China

Weekly steel output in the United States rose by another 1.4 percent in mid-May, continuing the positive momentum that has characterized the sector in 2021. On the other side of the world, despite some expectations that output in China may have peaked in 2020, that nation’s mills have continued to churn out steel in record amounts.
Marketscryptobrowser.io

A Huge Market Crash For The Crypto Sector, As China Bans Crypto For Financial Institutions

China Stated That Banks And Payment Providers Should No Longer Provide Crypto-Related Services, Due To “Speculative Trading”. The crypto market experienced yet another 10%-25% crash, as Chinese authorities decided to pull the plug on crypto-related services for financial institutions and payment companies. The move made institutions like banks and online payments channels remove any service involving cryptocurrencies, such as registration, trading, clearing, and settlement.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan firms as dollar drops on U.S. rate outlook

SHANGHAI, May 18 (Reuters) - China's yuan strengthened on Tuesday as investors tempered earlier expectations that the U.S. central bank could hike interest rates soon, weighing on the dollar. But traders said a robust U.S. economic recovery and strong commodities would put a floor under a falling dollar index. "There's likely to be a limit to the downside for the U.S. dollar," said a trader at a foreign bank, adding that the greenback was biased toward rangebound fluctuation. "The yuan also shouldn't have far to run." Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday reiterated that he does not expect interest rates to rise until next year, fuelling a further decline in bets that inflationary pressure could force the Fed to act sooner. That put a drag on the dollar, which had earlier rallied on expectations that the Fed could move to raise rates in response to hotter-than-expected inflation data. The global dollar index fell to 90.11 from the previous close of 90.184. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China set the yuan's daily midpoint at 6.4357 per dollar, weaker than the previous fix of 6.4307. Spot yuan opened at 6.4324 per dollar and strengthened to 6.4278 by midday, 116 pips firmer than Monday's late session close. The offshore yuan firmed to 6.428 per dollar from a close of 6.4414. Ken Cheung, Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said the yuan was also helped by China's robust growth momentum and the country's resilience to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in Asia. Analysts and traders also say that relatively tight cash conditions ahead of monthly tax payments due this week continue to provide some support for China's currency. "How tight funds will get depends on how the central bank offsets," analysts at Jianghai Securities said in a note. "But even if we rely on the market to self-regulate liquidity levels, this crunch will not last too long." On Tuesday, the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark overnight repo traded in the interbank market was at 2.111%, just shy of more than two-week highs touched a day earlier. The yuan market at 4:37AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4357 6.4307 -0.08% Spot yuan 6.4278 6.4394 0.18% Divergence from -0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.56% Spot change since 2005 28.76% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.45 97.4 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.11 90.184 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.428 0.00% * Offshore 6.606 -2.58% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Sam Holmes)