Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - JCN NewsWire)MHI Completes Four TF Coils for ITER. - Four of the total five TF coils ordered (excluding the spare) are being shipped to the project site. - MHI has demonstrated high technical capabilities with the TF coil structure and winding, contributing to the development of fusion technology.

