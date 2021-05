Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The recent news reports suggesting that India and Pakistan will go by the ceasefire agreement of 2003, a series of statements from either side have refreshed the otherwise war like situation with a glimpse of hope for mutual understanding and penultimate resolution of disputes. Four point agenda for a formal restart of dialogue likely with the mediation of UAE as reported by Bloomberg may open a new dynamic in South Asia amid changing inter-dynamics in Global Alliances.