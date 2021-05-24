Gaza: when children are caught in the crossfire
The international community has voiced its concern over the effect of violence in Gaza on civilians. This footage from Swiss Public Television, RTS, taken before the May 21 ceasefire, captures the human cost of the conflict, as Israeli air strikes and rocket attacks lay waste to civilian homes. The Palestinian enclave is controlled by Hamas. Together with other Palestinian militant groups, they have continued to launch rockets towards southern Israel.