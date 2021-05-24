newsbreak-logo
Middle East

Gaza: when children are caught in the crossfire

MENAFN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - Swissinfo)The international community has voiced its concern over the effect of violence in Gaza on civilians. This footage from Swiss Public Television, RTS, taken before the May 21 ceasefire, captures the human cost of the conflict, as Israeli air strikes and rocket attacks lay waste to civilian homes. The Palestinian enclave is controlled by Hamas. Together with other Palestinian militant groups, they have continued to launch rockets towards southern Israel.

Middle East
Middle EastAntiwar.com

Israel Bombs Civilian Home in Gaza, Killing 8, Including 6 Children

Early Saturday morning, Israeli airstrikes targeted a residential building in the al-Shati refugee camp. According to the latest reports, the bombing killed at least eight people; two women and six children. The airstrike wounded at least 20 other people, and the death toll could rise as rescue teams are searching...
Middle EastYNET News

Mother and 3 children among dead in IDF strike on Gaza

An Israeli air raid in Gaza City killed at least 10 Palestinians, mostly children, early Saturday in the deadliest single strike since the battle with Gaza's militant Hamas rulers erupted earlier this week. Both sides pressed for an advantage as cease-fire efforts gathered strength. Hamas militants responded by firing rockets...
Middle EastInternational Business Times

Media Caught In Crossfire Of Israel-Hamas Escalation

Media offices reduced to rubble, alleged "manipulation" of the press to trick the enemy: Many are concerned truth could become yet another casualty of Israel's military campaign in Gaza. On Saturday afternoon, the owner of the 13-storey Jala Tower housing Qatar-based Al Jazeera television and the US news agency The...
Middle EastPosted by
TheDailyBeast

8 Children Among 26 Victims in Deadliest Attack in Gaza Yet

Ten women and eight children were among at least 26 people who were killed in a pre-dawn Israeli strike in Gaza City on Sunday morning, marking the single deadliest day since the recent surge in violence began. A further 50 people were injured. The Israeli government confirmed it had separately destroyed the home of a top Hamas leader in a targeted effort against Hamas leadership. On Saturday, Israeli strikes leveled the 12-story al-Jalaa Building, which housed Associated Press and Al-Jazeera and other media offices. The U.N. Security Council will hold a special session on Sunday to address how to de-escalate tensions in the region which have now killed at least 174 Palestinians, including 47 children. Eight Israelis have been killed since a new wave of violence triggered attacks from both sides. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday the attacks on Gaza will continue “as long necessary.”
Middle EastLewiston Morning Tribune

In Gaza, children hide and buildings fall from Israeli airstrikes

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Every night brings the war ritual for Randa Suleiman: She gathers her children, collects their favorite toys and looks for a hiding place in their home, listening for Israeli warplanes and bombs that will streak and fall through the Gaza darkness. “From 11 p.m., we...
Middle Easttrendswide.com

Gaza journalist reports live when building is hit

An Israeli airstrike downs 14-storey Al-Sharouk tower, which housed the bureau of the Al-Aqsa television channel, in Gaza City. This airstrike startled a Gaza-based journalist as she was reporting for Al Jazeera. The journalist, Youmna Al Sayed, continued providing details of the strike even as loud explosions forced her to...
PalestineWNCY

U.N. chief Guterres calls Gaza ‘hell on earth’ for children

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday described Gaza as “hell on earth” for children, appealing to Israel for rapid and unhindered aid access and telling the 193-member General Assembly he would launch an appeal for humanitarian funding. Diplomatic efforts toward a ceasefire in the Gaza war...
RelationshipsNPR

Children In Gaza Suffer Trauma After Repeated Cycles of War

In Israel and Gaza, memories of violence are never far away even if you are a child. Fighting between Israel and Hamas is common enough that a 13-year-old child has lived through four major bouts of rockets and airstrikes, including this latest round since Hamas took over the Gaza Strip. The most recent conflict has claimed the lives of more than 60 children in Gaza according to health officials there. Israel's medical service says two children have been killed in Israel. At least 11 of the children in Gaza were receiving mental health support to address trauma from previous conflicts before they died in this one. That counseling program is run by the Norwegian Refugee Council. And Hozayfa Yazji is head of the NRC in Gaza. We reached him on a phone line from Gaza. Welcome.
KidsUNICEF

Children bear brunt of violence in Gaza

Gaza’s children have been left reeling from the violent escalation in conflict in May 2021. Lives have been lost and families shattered, with devastating impacts on children. In Gaza, schools and health facilities have been damaged, homes and offices have been flattened, and entire families have been displaced. In Israel, schools, homes and buildings have also been damaged.
RelationshipsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Gaza children bear brunt of trauma, grief in conflict

GAZA CITY, Gaza – Suzy Ishkontana hardly speaks or eats. It's been two days since the 7-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble of what was once her family's home, destroyed amid a barrage of Israeli airstrikes. She spent hours buried in the wreckage as her siblings and mother died around her.
MilitaryThe Christian Science Monitor

When Gaza guns fall silent, will new path to peace emerge?

Sadly, we’ve been here before: the militant Islamist Hamas movement in Gaza, on Israel’s southern border, firing missiles at Israeli towns and cities, Israel responding with overwhelming force, hundreds of innocent civilian lives lost, mostly Palestinian. But while the military equation hasn’t changed, the political context has. A critically important...
Middle East24newshd.tv

Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief

Israel's recent barrage of deadly air strikes on Gaza might be war crimes, the UN rights chief said Thursday, adding she had seen no evidence the attacked buildings were used for military purposes. Addressing a special session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Michelle Bachelet voiced deep concern about...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Displaced by Israeli Bombs, Gazans Camp by Rubble of Their Homes

GAZA (Reuters) - Tents have replaced some high-rises in the Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahiya, where heavy Israeli air strikes left several families homeless and doubtful that rebuilding will start soon. Palestinians in the enclave have already received some pledges of financial help for reconstruction after 11 days of...
Advocacyunicefusa.org

Immediate Humanitarian Access Needed to Protect 1M Children in Gaza

UNICEF is calling for a halt to hostilities and the establishment of humanitarian corridors so staff can deliver emergency supplies, reunite families and evacuate the sick or wounded. As military conflict in the Gaza Strip continues to escalate, children are caught in the crossfire. In less than 10 days, at...