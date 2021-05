The Kratom (Mitragynine Speciosa) originates from Thailand. This plant also grows in Guinea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Papua New Guinea. Like an evergreen tree, it has the potential to grow up to 25 meters tall. It has remained a primary component of conventional medicine for centuries, basically as a result of its opioid and stimulant attributes. Its potent ingredients consist of very effective alkaloids such as mitragynine, 7- hydroxymitragynine, including 40 other compounds. Please find below, the description of what Thai Kratom is.