newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

China: Yuan drops to 6.4408 against USD

By Date
MENAFN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is permitted to increase or drop by 2 percent from the central parity rate each business day. The weaker yuan came after the country's central bank released a report on Sunday, May 23, repeating its willpower to keep the yuan's exchange rate basically steady.

menafn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Usd#Foreign Exchange Market#Central Bank#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
AgricultureStreetInsider.com

China renews push to allow land rights as collateral to modernise farms

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese regulators on Tuesday stepped up efforts to finance the modernisation of farms and widen the range of collateral to back bank loans to the agricultural sector to include rights to the use of some communal land. Qualified agricultural firms are encouraged to issue bonds and list...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan set for best week since Nov, regulators signal concerns over one-way bets

SHANGHAI, May 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended gains against the dollar on Friday and looked set for its best weekly performance since November, but the pace of the rally slowed after regulators signaled some concerns over strong one-way bets on the currency. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3858 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.403. Friday's official guidance rate was the strongest since May 2018 and set above the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level. Traders and analysts saw the move as a nod from the authorities that they would allow spot yuan to trade between the 6.3 and 6.4 levels for the time being. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3839 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3705 at midday, 135 pips firmer than the previous late session close and putting it on track for a sixth straight day of gains. "The imminent RMB appreciation risk may drive more RMB buying flow and push the USD/RMB lower in the near term, while the downside of USD/RMB will be supported by the dividend flow offered by Chinese corporate and the potential USD rebound due to the Fed's hawkish shift," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said in a note. Traders said most investors still expect further strength in the yuan, but its rally slowed in morning trade after regulators warned against "one-way expectations" on the exchange rate. Chinese regulators said late on Thursday that they will crack down on manipulation of the forex market while reiterating no change to the country's currency policy. The remarks were the second time in five days that officials commented on currency policy. "The central bank is committed to a flexible exchange rate and hence will not draw a line in the sand in both directions," said Wang Ju, senior FX strategist at HSBC in Hong Kong. "It aims for less exchange rate control over time, as the capital account liberalises further, but there is still a 'basically stable' policy target under the current set-up," she added, expecting more two-way volatility in the yuan this year. Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist at Royal Bank of Canada in Hong Kong, said Beijing may be "expected to continue leaning against yuan strength", with such an investor outlook seen in a rebound in options market. The global dollar index rose to 90.066 at midday from the previous close of 90.012, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.364 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3858 6.403 0.27% Spot yuan 6.3705 6.384 0.21% Divergence from -0.24% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.48% Spot change since 2005 29.92% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.22 98.11 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.066 90.012 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.364 0.10% * Offshore 6.5198 -2.06% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Currenciesalbuquerquenews.net

Official foreign exchange rates in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The following are official foreign exchange rates against Uzbek soums released by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan on Friday, which will take effect on next Monday. Currency Unit Averaged. U.S. Dollar 1 10,580.65. Euro 1 12,893.58. Russian Ruble 1 143.88. Chinese Yuan 1 1,661.66. Japanese...
MarketsCoinDesk

Sweden’s Central Bank to Test Digital Currency With Handelsbanken

The Riksbank will partner with Handelsbanken to test how the e-krona might work in the real world. The Riksbank plans to test its proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC) with commercial bank Handelsbanken as it moves on from having only simulated participants. The e-krona is set to move from the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD drops towards 0.7700 on US dollar strength, Victoria lockdown

AUD/USD prints three-day downtrend, refreshes intraday low of late. Australia’s Q1 Private Capital Expenditure jumped 6.3%, China Industrial Profits eased. Victoria announces seven-day lockdown to tame virus resurgence. Risk-tone sours amid mixed messages, strong US Treasury yields. AUD/USD stands on the slippery ground near 0.7725, down 0.24% intraday, during early...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD consolidates recent gains below 0.7300 against all odds

NZD/USD snaps three-day uptrend, refreshes intraday low of late. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed clues, quiet trading. China’s commodity crackdown, recently soured relations with NZ can back the sellers. RBNZ’s Orr reiterates MPS optimism but shows readiness to increase stimulus in case of negative shock. NZD/USD takes offers around 0.7265,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan advances to new 3-yr high as PBOC yet to show discomfort with recent gains

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan advanced further to a new three-year high against the dollar on Thursday, as investors increased their bets on further strength in the Chinese unit after the Chinese central bank appeared not to show discomfort with recent gains. Before market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.403 per dollar, 69 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4099. Traders and analysts said the market had been carefully gauging the gap between their forecasts and the official guidance rates after the yuan breached the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level this week to see whether the central bank would start to rein in the currency's strength. If the midpoint was fixed on the weaker side of the market consensus and showed huge forecast error, that could mean the central bank was not happy with rapid gains this week to rise across the key level, said a trader at a foreign bank. On Thursday, official fixing was 6 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 6.4036. Absence of discomfort with yuan strength in the midpoint fixing pushed the spot price higher. The onshore yuan opened at 6.3935 per dollar and strengthened to a high of 6.3854, the strongest level since May 25, 2018. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.3861, 54 pips firmer than the previous late session close. "The biggest negative impact of yuan appreciation is to reduce export competitiveness, but recovery of global supply is still on the way," said Zhang Yu, chief analyst at Huachuang Securities. "(Chinese) exports remain strong and bargaining power is sufficient. The stronger yuan has not caused significant damage to export competitiveness since the second half of last year." Several traders said bullish bets on the yuan quickly grew, as seen in the options market. One-month risk reversals for the dollar against the yuan onshore, a gauge that measures the premium paid for calls over puts, plunged to -0.35 this week, the lowest since January. A negative reading suggested rising bets over yuan appreciation than depreciation. At midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.037 from the previous close of 90.073, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3794 per dollar. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.403 6.4099 0.11% Spot yuan 6.3861 6.3915 0.08% Divergence from -0.26% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.23% Spot change since 2005 29.60% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.05 97.75 0.3 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.037 90.073 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3794 0.11% * Offshore 6.532 -1.97% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith)
Small BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China hands Alibaba-backed Nice Tuan new 1.5 million yuan fine

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese market regulator has asked Alibaba-backed Nice Tuan to suspend its operations in Jiangsu province for three days and fined it 1.5 million yuan ($235,302) for failing to take action over product dumping practices and pricing fraud. The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in...
Economyajot.com

China’s yuan rises to strongest since ‘16 versus basket of peers

The yuan’s rally gathered pace on Thursday, with the Chinese currency climbing to its strongest level since March 2016 against a basket of trading partners. The yuan rose 0.2% versus a group of 24 exchange rates to 98 points, surpassing its previous peak from 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Against the dollar, the Chinese currency was up 0.2% to 6.3779 at 5:24 p.m. local time.
EconomyCoinDesk

Sichuan Energy Regulator to Meet to Discuss Bitcoin Mining: Report

Some mines in Sichuan are operating as usual despite the recent crackdown, Global Times reported. The Sichuan Energy Regulatory Office said Thursday it will meet June 2 to discuss crypto mining activities amid China’s nationwide crackdown. The energy regulator of the south-western province is required to meet by the country's...
Worldledgerinsights.com

Indonesia, Mauritius explore central bank digital currencies

On Tuesday Indonesia said it was exploring the possibility of issuing a digital Rupiah and yesterday Mauritius confirmed it has plans for a central bank digital currency (CBDC). A statement from the Bank Indonesia said that it was investigating both the concept and potential technologies but has not decided whether...
Currenciesinvezz.com

USD/ZAR drops to 2019 lows after mixed South Africa PPI data

The USD/ZAR price declined to the lowest level since 2019 after the latest PPI data. South Africa’s producer price index rose by 6.7% in April, the highest level since November 2018. The pair will react to the latest US GDP and initial jobless claims data. The USD/ZAR dropped to the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index , which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. read more.
EconomyBloomberg

China Eases Offshore Funding Limit for Foreign Banks

China’s central bank raised the limit on how much smaller lenders and foreign banks operating in the country can borrow offshore, a move that will ease a funding shortfall and give a push to expansion plans for firms such as HSBC Holdings Plc. Their ability to borrow outside of China...
Businessmining.com

Gold at BOE commands high premium, signaling central bank buying

Gold stored at the Bank of England has been selling for unusually high premiums recently, signaling that central banks may be back in the market buying. The gold in the Bank of England’s London reserves — one of the largest stashes of bullion in the world — is stored and sold on behalf of other central and commercial banks as opposed to being owned by the BOE itself. It usually trades within a few cents an ounce of gold held at other London vaults run by commercial banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.