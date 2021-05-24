Vietnam 2021 General Election - Democracy, Equality and Transparency toward Prosperity

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) There was a promising show of voters for electing Vietnams National Assembly and Peoples Council. Vietnam election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and Peoples Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure was hailed as an overall success, which ensured the democracy of the nation and equality in a legal and economical manner, a true celebration of the country despite the impact from the pandemic. The election was also of great significance as it took place after the successful conclusion of the 13th National Party Congress whilst the entire population is making every effort to implement tasks defined in the resolution of the congress.

