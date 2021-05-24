Shmyhal: Ukraine defines three priorities in climate cooperation with EU

(MENAFN - UkrinForm)Ukraine shares the EU’s climate ambitions and is preparing proposals for the second Nationally Determined Contribution. "The Government is committed to taking the EU Green Deal into account in its policy. In order to develop our agenda in accordance with the EU Green Deal, we in synergy with the EU have launched a separate dialogue with the European Commission," Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said at the conference entitled ''Road to Vilnius: Priorities Toward the Next Ukraine Reform Conference” on May 21, the Government portal .