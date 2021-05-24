newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Shmyhal: Ukraine defines three priorities in climate cooperation with EU

By Date
MENAFN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - UkrinForm)Ukraine shares the EU’s climate ambitions and is preparing proposals for the second Nationally Determined Contribution. "The Government is committed to taking the EU Green Deal into account in its policy. In order to develop our agenda in accordance with the EU Green Deal, we in synergy with the EU have launched a separate dialogue with the European Commission," Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said at the conference entitled ''Road to Vilnius: Priorities Toward the Next Ukraine Reform Conference” on May 21, the Government portal .

menafn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denys Shmyhal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Energy#Climate Policy#Government Policy#Economic Policy#Menafn#The European Commission#Association Agreement#Alliance#Armed Forces#The Reform Conference#The Government Of Ukraine#The Head Of Government#Ukrinform#Priorities#Ukraine Denys Shmyhal#Nato Standards#Economic Development#Government Agencies#International Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Agriculture
Place
Europe
News Break
Environment
Related
Politicsbalkaninsight.com

Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine Pledge to Take Joint Path to EU

Three former Soviet states signed a joint memorandum pledging to reform and modernise their countries to European standards in order to move towards membership of the EU. The Georgian, Ukrainian and Moldovan foreign ministers in Kyiv on Monday. Photo: Moldovan MFA website. Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia signed a memorandum in...
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

The U.S. and NATO promised to protect Ukraine. If Ukraine is the aggressor, all bets are off.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week, reaffirming America’s strong commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. A closer security partnership, Blinken noted, would help ensure “Ukraine can defend itself against aggression.”. U.S. assurances assume Moscow would attack Ukraine — and Russia’s recent...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

EU leaders tussle over emissions target in climate change talks

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - A meeting of European Union leaders on Tuesday could end without a declaration on how to meet the bloc’s new goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions due to differences over its upcoming overhaul of climate policies, officials said. Meeting in Brussels, the 27 national leaders...
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

Covid strategy, climate change under EU leaders' scrutiny in Brussels

The 27 EU leaders are convening in Brussels on Tuesday to assess their strategies against Covid-19 and climate change. On the second day of their meeting in Belgium's capital, the premiers are expected to discuss opening the bloc to tourism with the help of the recently established Covid-19 certificate. The...
AgricultureUS News and World Report

EU Nearing Deal on Reform of Farming Policy, German Minister Says

(Reuters) - The European Union is closing in on a deal in negotiations to reform agriculture subsidies in the 27 nation bloc, Germany said on Wednesday. "Today we are reaching the finishing line, and we hope it will work out," German agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner told reporters on her arrival to a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels.
AgricultureInternational Business Times

Swiss Scrap Talks With EU On Cooperation Deal

Switzerland on Wednesday called off years of talks with the European Union aimed at sealing a cooperation agreement with Bern's largest trading partner, in a move which angered Brussels. Brussels and Bern have spent more than a decade discussing a so-called framework deal, which would rejig five major agreements within...
Agriculturethepigsite.com

EU to finalize agriculture policy overhaul as climate groups cry foul

Reuters reports that the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) will spend €387 billion, around a third of the EU's 2021-2027 budget, on payments to farmers and support for rural development, with new rules kicking in from 2023. The revamp aims to align agriculture with the EU's target of zero net emissions...
Agricultureinvesting.com

EU adds extra day of talks on farming subsidy revamp in hunt for deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union talks on revamping the bloc's huge farming subsidies will continue on Friday, the European Commission said late on Thursday, as negotiators struggled to agree rules to support small farmers and make the agriculture sector greener. The EU is nearing the end of a three-year struggle to...
AgricultureUS News and World Report

EU Fails to Agree Farming Subsidies Deal Amid Disputes Over Green Schemes

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union negotiators this week failed to agree reforms to the bloc's huge farming subsidy programme, with talks due to resume in June on rules to protect small farms and curb agriculture's environmental impact. The EU is nearing the end of a three-year struggle to reform its Common...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

The Reign in Ukraine | Opinion

Now that President Joe Biden has blown past the awkwardness over the Hunter Biden scandal by doing it the Ukrainian way—that is, by ignoring it—he can focus on how Ukraine can be of value to the U.S. This is of paramount concern to America, given the observation first made in...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Ukraine PM asks parliament to sack health minister -Interfax Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal has formally asked parliament to sack Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, Inferfax Ukraine reported on Friday, citing the press service of the parliament speaker. Parliament has the power to appoint or fire government ministers. Interfax Ukraine separately quoted Stepanov as saying he had...
Minorities104.1 WIKY

Auditors say EU budget failing to deliver on gender equality

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union lacks specific budget tools to ensure its spending advances gender equality and should make more use of data broken down by sex to track and assess progress, auditors said on Wednesday. The report by the European Court of Auditors (ECA) comes in the same...
Politicsmagazinebuzz.com

European Union leaders condemn the activities of Belarus

The European Council, meeting at an extraordinary meeting in Brussels on May 24 and 25, clearly condemned the actions of Belarus on Sunday. Ryanair, en route from Athens to Vilnius, was forced to land in Minsk, and opposition activist and journalist Roman Protasevich was arrested. “We believe that the actions...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

New EU climate target requires 'complete transformation' of energy – panel

Weisweiler coal-fired power plant in Germany with nearby wind turbines. A simultaneous coal phaseout and renewables ramp-up will require enhanced grid investments as well as a clear regulatory framework to provide certainty, European energy leaders said. Source: RWE AG. Getting economies aligned with the EU's 55% emissions-reduction target for 2030...
TechnologyCouncil on Foreign Relations

The EU’s Response to SolarWinds

Julia Schuetze is the Jr Project Director for International Cybersecurity Policy at Stiftung Neue Verantwortung e.V. Arthur de Liedekerke is a cybersecurity analyst with prior experience in the European Union institutions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the authors and do not reflect the official position or policy of their employers.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

German Ex-Minister Appointed Bosnia Peace Envoy

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Former German government minister Christian Schmidt was on Thursday named the new international High Representative in Bosnia, whose office oversees implementation of the 1995 peace accord. Schmidt will take office on Aug. 1, according to the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council. The Board is comprised...
Agriculturekfgo.com

EU talks on farming subsidy reforms break up with no deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union negotiators this week failed to agree reforms to the bloc’s huge farming subsidy programme, with talks due to resume in June on rules to protect small farms and curb agriculture’s environmental impact. The EU is nearing the end of a three-year struggle to reform its...