newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AARTS has displayed impeccable dexterity in producing the magnificent track &lsquo Tachycardia (Free dl)'

By Date
MENAFN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - IssueWire) Madrid, Spain May 22, 2021 (Issuewire.com ) - The emerging producer,Â AARTSÂ has generated a lot of raw passion with his recent exuberating techno track. The vibrancy and vintage crackle in the trackÂ 'Tachycardia (Free dl)'Â is delivered with a lot of panache. Plenty of energy and high octane rhythm is churned out by theÂ Madrid Techno Music Producer.Â The riveting number has been released by the avant-garde music label 'etamin Records'. He is a very young producer who has proved his sheer talent in the genre of hard and industrial techno music. The fans should look for enough cover as the hard-hitting track can lead to heart conditions for them. The scintillating tracks offered by the producer are available on streaming apps like Soundcloud.Â

menafn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tachycardia#Edm Music#Techno Music#Avant Garde Music#Avant Garde#Free Music#Fusion#Menafn#Issuewire Com#Etamin Records#Aarts Categories#Unique Synths#Hypnotic Sounds#Panache#Raw Passion#Vintage#Music Tags#Madrid Raves#Heart Conditions#Waves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
EDM
Country
Spain
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicjazziz.com

Straight From The Soul (Self Produced)

Michigan born jazz pianist, vocalist, composer and arranger committed to moving jazz forward Her sound is original and contemporary, drawing upon soul/jazz/pop influences in addition to more traditional jazz artists She is developing a reputation as a composer/arranger working with other artists and creating songs with unusual instrumentation Hannah prefers to blur the lines between genres, marrying the sensibility of jazz with R&B, and the acoustic depth of film music beyond any one genre Hannah’s music evokes deep feelings and contemplation Her lyrics radiate empowering messages of hope and her music is listenable and relatable.
New York City, NYbigtakeover.com

A Short Conversation with Sugar Loaf Walker

I always like to start with a bit of background, so can you tell me a bit about your musical journey from your earliest days to where you are today?. Sugar Loaf Walker: I grew up in Chennai, a city in southern India. One of my earliest musical memories was listening to 20 Golden Greats by The Shadows from my father’s modest record collection. I still love that record and did a version of Wonderful Land in 2009. My parents wanted me to learn a musical instrument, so I chose the guitar and took a few lessons. Even though I was fascinated by the instrument I was not interested in the songs the teacher was making me learn, so the lessons ended abruptly. Later when my musical tastes evolved, I picked up the guitar again and tried to teach myself the songs I enjoyed listening to. I discovered blues through Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan, jazz through Miles Davis and John Coltrane, and rock through Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple and Pink Floyd to name a few. I also learnt Indian classical (Carnatic) music on the violin for a year which has a lot of similarities with jazz in terms of melodic structure and improvisation. I started forming bands with my schoolmates and friends, taking part in local College Band competitions. I moved to London in 2004 and spent my first earnings on a proper electric guitar, a Fender Stratocaster, which I purchased in New York en route to visiting my brother Arjun who had moved to the US by then. That’s the Strat you see on the cover of Benign Penny. I joined a rock band called Tallahassee Jacknives, touring the London Pub circuit, and then played in a rockabilly band in Bangkok before moving to Amman.
Celebritiespronewsreport.com

Azul Tha Don has turned on the heat with his magnificent and pulsating rap rhythm in his recent tracks

The gifted Azul Tha Don has delivered smart rap vocals and a lively pace in his rap songs. These are some of the best performances by this seasoned campaigner. (ProNewsReport Editorial):- Beaumont, Texas May 25, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – The talented rapper, Azul Tha Don has captivated the audiences with exciting descriptions in his latest tracks. He has made the temperatures soaring with his tracks ‘Level Up‘ that features Tj9ine5ive and Cassette Coast and ‘Stayin’Bizzy‘ that features Rasheed. The fun piece of rap music by the brilliant rapper has struck a chord with the fans. He has enveloped the listeners with his energetic and upbeat lyrics and stunning vocals. His tracks have made the rap fans break into a jig after turning up the volume. All his fabulous numbers are streamed on popular apps like Spotify.
Rock MusicPosted by
TheStreet

New Band "Audio Strut" Launches Single And Album Featuring Musicians Who Have Played With Acts Such As Gorgon City, Elton John And Jamiroquai

LONDON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Audio Strut" launches the album "Funksonic" and the single "Ride the Wave" through TF Productions on May 28 th. The single "Ride the Wave" features a secret special guest Grammy winner and is being plugged for radio airplay in the UK and internationally. The song is about the disillusioned youth of today in some of our poorest communities and the rising knife and gun crime.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Premiere: Shad Laments “Work” (or Lack Thereof) on New Track

Juno-winning rapper Shad is back with his latest single “Work” featuring producer and DJ Skratch Bastid. The heavy-hitting song is a follow up to his previous track “Out of Touch,” which dropped in April. It uses a striking sample from former Vancouver rock band We Are The City’s “WHEN I DREAM, I DREAM OF YOU.”
Beauty & Fashioncanadianbeats.ca

Ralph releases video for “Love Potion”

Ralph has unveiled the second single, “Love Potion” from her upcoming EP, GRADIENCE, set to be released on July 7, 2021. The single is accompanied by a music video, and the announcement of a 10-date November Canadian tour with support from Alex Porat, plus four US dates in 2022. Inspired...
Musicearmilk.com

RALPH enchants fans with disco-track “Love Potion”

Hot Girl Summer starts with disco-pop artist RALPH. With just five singles out, she’s collected hundreds of thousands of Spotify listeners, and even launched her own record label Rich Man Records last year. Talk about a girl boss. Today, RALPH shares the second single from her upcoming GRADIENCE EP called "Love Potion," with a music video to match.
Rock Musicmusic-news.com

New supergroup Audio Strut launches album 'Funksonic'

New supergroup “Audio Strut” launches album “Funksonic” and single “Ride the Wave” on May 28th featuring musicians who have played with acts such as Gorgon City, Elton John and Jamiroquai to name a few. The single “Ride the Wave” features a secret special guest Grammy winner. “Ride the Wave” is...
MusicSFGate

Competitive Cheerleading Music Producer Patrick Avard (CheerMusicPro) Congratulates Teams of the 2021 USASF Worlds Competition

ATLANTA (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Music producer Patrick Avard, known as cheerleading’s top production artist CheerMusicPro, extends his congratulations to all of the participating and medaling teams at this year's USASF Cheerleading Worlds competition. The Cheerleading Worlds competition is the final and most anticipated competition of the season for the...
Musictheaureview.com

Track of the Week: Isabella Manfredi “Jealousy” (2021)

With news breaking yesterday that The Preatures are disbanding, after ten successful years, we were delighted to find out today that lead-singer Isabella Manfredi is dropping her debut single, “Jealousy”. From the opening beats of “Jealousy”, it’s apparent that Manfredi has launched her solo career with a bang. Her powerful...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Skies Returns With 7 New Tracks On "Unbothered (Deluxe)"

Lil Skies has always remained consistent over the years and he is one of the few artists to escape the SoundCloud era with his fanbase intact. Just a few months ago, he released a brand new album called Unbothered and it was heralded by fans thanks to some solid features from the likes of Wiz Khalifa and Lil Durk. Now, almost four months later, Skies is back with seven new tracks that are part of his Unbothered (Deluxe) effort.
Home & Gardentheinspiredroom.net

Decorate a Seasonal Display Lantern (+ Permission for Imperfection)

My husband and I were walking up to the porch the other day and he said, “you forgot to decorate your lantern for spring!”. I was surprised he even noticed, but he was right! It had slipped my mind in all the other things I’ve been doing around the house. All it had in it was a flameless candle leftover from winter! But he knows I love my lantern and want to keep it full of seasonal things, so I was excited to make it look pretty.
MusicStereogum

Black Country, New Road – “Track X (The Guest)”

Black Country, New Road have shared a new version of “Track X” from their debut album For The First Time. “Track X” is the penultimate song, the one that includes the memorable lyric “I told you I loved you in front of Black Midi.” It’s already one of the prettiest, quietest songs on the album, but the freshly released “Track X (The Guest)” strips the song back even farther.
Yogadaytonlocal.com

FREE NeuroYoga.Zone™ Meditation Meetup (On-line)

FREE WEEKLONG STRESS REDUCTION! NeuroYoga.Zone™ "Meditation Meetup" Midnight May 16, 2021 through midnight May 23, 2021 EST. NeuroYoga.Zone™ "Meditation Meetup" Midnight May 16, 2021 through midnight May 23, 2021 EST. Roam around a virtual landscape and connect and cluster around any of the meditation recordings you want to explore, Then...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Millennium’ Producer Yellow Bird’s ‘Huss’ Brought Onto the Market by ZDF Enterprises (EXCLUSIVE)

“Remember, you have been trained for this,” says a veteran cop to the rookies sitting in the back of a van as they approach a post-soccer match brawl at a local park. But in “Huss” nothing in her police academy lessons prepares Katarina Huss for her months as a trainee on the mean streets of Sweden’s Göteborg: Abduction, battery, corruption, betrayal, manslaughter and attempted murder. And that’s just within the police force itself.