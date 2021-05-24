newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Swiss move to secure flow of medical devices with EU

By Date
MENAFN
 4 days ago

(MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss government has been forced to introduce a transition period for the trade of medical devices with the EU, with a mutual recognition agreement set to expire on May 26. This content was published on May 19, 2021 - 15:53.

menafn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Medical Devices#Swissinfo#Eu#Menafn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
Related
Healthbioworld.com

TGA wraps up device reclassifications, extends deadlines for six groups of medical devices

PERTH, Australia – Six classes of medical devices listed on Australia’s Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) will fall under new classification requirements on Nov. 25, 2021, following numerous consultations with industry. The consultations were part of the Australian government’s plans to overhaul its medical device regulations to be more in line with the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR).
Healthmedicaldesignsourcing.com

EU issues MDR factsheet for Class I medical device manufacturers

The European Commission has published a new factsheet explaining how the upcoming Medical Devices Regulation (EU) 2017/745 (MDR) will affect manufacturers of low-risk Class I medical devices. Get the full story here at the Emergo Group’s blog. The opinions expressed in this blog post are the author’s only and do...
Healthmed-technews.com

Medical device manufacturers should not overlook UKCA mark

With the post-Brexit environment now being a reality for the UK Life Science industry, many medical device manufacturers will be devoting resources in a concerted effort to comply with the pending new EU Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and the new In Vitro Diagnostic Regulations (IVDR). However, the focus of this...
Public Healthmobihealthnews.com

EU Medical Devices Regulation comes into full application

The EU’s new regulation on medical devices finally came into full application today, following a year’s delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the European Commission, the Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) seeks to ensure a high level of public health and patient safety taking into account scientific progress. The...
Healththewellnews.com

FDA Readies to Regulate AI and Machine Learning in Medical Devices

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has set its sights on the issue of artificial intelligence and machine learning in medical devices. Experts now say that the agency will need to open up a specific regulatory pathway for these devices that is sensitive to the unique risks and benefits posed by this technology and its possible impact on the practice of medicine.
Healthbioworld.com

Australia nearing completion of medical device reforms

PERTH, Australia – As D-Day approaches for the European Medical Device Regulations (MDR), Australia is also nearing completion of implementing its own medical device reforms, which closely mirror the EU MDR. “We had to look at aligning as close as possible with the EU system, but we’ve had to align with a moving, incomplete and delayed target, and the TGA asked us to move ahead of the EU reforms,” said John Skerritt, deputy secretary, Health Products Regulation for the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), during the recent Ausmedtech virtual conference.
Healthauntminnie.com

FDA releases final guidance on medical device safety for MRI

-- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released final guidance on how facilities should assess the safety and compatibility of medical devices in the MRI suite and recommended format for MRI safety information in medical device labeling. The document applies to all devices and appliances that might be...
HealthGreenwichTime

A Guide to Getting FDA Approved Medical Devices

Did you know that the FDA oversees as many as 6,500 different medical device categories?. With that many categories, it is no surprise that it is difficult to get FDA approved medical devices. There are a lot of steps to the FDA approval process that you need to be aware of, like the cost of FDA approval and FDA approval waiting time.
Industrybioworld.com

German medical devices market leads Europe but shrinks 5% in 2020

With $41 billion in sales, the medical technology market in Germany leads Europe, followed by France and Italy, which each manage only half the sales of Germany each month. The U.K., in fourth place, barely sees one-fifth of Germany's revenues, according to a report from BVMed, the German association of medical device manufacturers. German firms also reported a 4.9% reduction in business in 2020 due principally to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

Dissecting The Reasons Behind Medical Device Hacking

Founder and CEO of Alpine Security, a Cerberus Sentinel company, Bestselling Author of The Smartest Person in the Room, Ironman, metal fan. Very few industries loom as large in the collective cybersecurity consciousness as the medical device industry does — and with good reason. But the reasons why hackers choose this industry are not always as clear-cut as they seem.
WorldMySanAntonio

Monash Health, BioQ Devices and QHeart Medical today announced the commencement of pilot clinical testing using the BIOQ CA device

Monash Health, BioQ Devices and QHeart Medical today announced the commencement of pilot clinical testing using the BIOQ CA device, a revolutionary “pumpless” heart therapy device for hypertensive heart failure and resistant hypertension. BRISBANE, Australia and MELBOURNE, Australia (PRWEB) May 14, 2021. Monash Health, BioQ Devices and QHeart Medical today...
ElectronicsMac Observer

FDA Continues to Monitor MagSafe Magnets With Medical Devices

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a statement saying the agency is continuing to monitor the effects of MagSafe on medical devices like pacemakers. The FDA didn’t mention MagSafe or the iPhone 12 by name, just “some newer consumer electronic devices such as certain cell phones and smart watches, have high field strength magnets.”
WorldDOT med

Investment needed to ensure safer medical devices

Brussels, 26 May 2021: The EU Regulation on Medical Devices (EU 2017 /745) (1) enters into application today, providing a system that will benefit patients enormously. The European Society of Cardiology (ESC) welcomes this new regulatory framework that will increase patient safety and clinical evidence for the hundreds of high-risk medical devices used to treat cardiovascular patients. However, the ESC has serious concerns over the lack of available resources to put in place such an ambitious piece of legislation.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Medical-device maker Femasys files for IPO

Medical-device maker Femasys Inc. has filed for an initial public offering. The Georgia-based company, which focuses on women's health care, filed to sell $40.25 million worth of shares. The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol FEMY, according to a filing with U.S. securities regulators on Friday. Femasys said its sales rose 12% to $1.04 million in 2020, and its net loss narrowed to $6.9 million in 2020 from an $11.3 million net loss in 2019. One of its devices, FemVue, used in artificial inseminations, has marketing clearances or authorization in the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Japan, but currently its sale is "a very limited direct effort," the company said.
Healthplasticstoday.com

Medical Plastics 101: PVC Remains Material of Choice for Life-Saving Devices

Few polymers used in healthcare have stoked as much controversy as polyvinyl chloride (PVC). For many years, this plastic and its additives have been scrutinized by authorities, criticized by NGOs, and been subjected to substitution campaigns. Paradoxically, PVC is praised by R&D departments as well as the wider medical device community for its unique technical properties. Forecasts show that PVC will remain the material of choice for a range of existing life-saving medical applications such as tubing and containers, especially blood bags, and will play a key role in tomorrow’s innovative healthcare solutions. The use of PVC in healthcare is expected to see healthy growth in the coming years.
Public HealthBusiness Insider

Statement from Minister Hajdu and Minister Anand on the Auditor General of Canada's performance audit on securing PPE and medical devices

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, issued the following statement today after the tabling of the report by the Auditor General of Canada on the performance audit on securing personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical devices:
InternetPosted by
Axios

Facebook loses data flow ruling in EU

Facebook lost on Friday in its attempt to block a European Union privacy decision related to how it sends data about EU users back to the U.S. Driving the news: Ireland's High Court dismissed procedural complaints from Facebook about a decision it had made about the data transfer last August, rejecting the platform's argument that the EU's judgment was made too hastily.
EngineeringDesign News

MIT Student Turns Her Artistic Eye to Medical Device Design

Jessica Xu, a senior studying mechanical engineering at MIT, draws inspiration from everyday spaces for her engineering work, particularly when it comes to medical device design. When considering a redesign for TILT, a wheelchair attachment that allows users to navigate areas that aren’t wheelchair accessible, Xu was inspired by the design of traffic lights.
Healthopenaccessgovernment.org

Medical devices: Technology addressing medical wellbeing

A key trend of the 21st Century will be providing effective healthcare to an ageing global population. Everybody wants to live a longer and more fulfilled life, but it does not come without a cost. Global healthcare systems are being challenged in three distinct but related ways: first, an ageing...