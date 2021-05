(ProNewsReport Editorial):- Avondale, Arizona May 14, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – The booming city of Avondale, Arizona is now a little sweeter with the new and locally-owned Crepella Café that is located on N Dysart Rd. Crepella sells a variety of sweet and savory crepes, waffles, and hot and cold drinks which makes it the perfect place for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with the family. They have been open since the end of July in 2020 and are open daily from 8 am-9 pm to serve every customer with joy.