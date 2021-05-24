newsbreak-logo
Colleges

Bates College to hold commencement Thursday -- twice!

 4 days ago

May 24—LEWISTON — Bates College seniors are to graduate Thursday in a commencement ceremony that echoes the past, but diverts sharply from some traditions as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be felt on campus. This year's version is set to take place, as tradition dictates, on the...

Rhiannon Giddens
