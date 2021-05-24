Major Injury Accident Reported in Rancho Cordova Rollover

Accident on the U.S. 50 Cloverleaf Results in Rollover. A major injury was reported in Rancho Cordova when a vehicle overturned on May 19. The accident was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 2:37 in the afternoon along westbound U.S. 50 at the Bradshaw Road off-ramp. The vehicle overturned on the cloverleaf. A good Samaritan at the scene attempted to remove the driver from the overturned vehicle but was unsuccessful.