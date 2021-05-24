newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rancho Cordova, CA

Major Injury Accident Reported in Rancho Cordova Rollover

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccident on the U.S. 50 Cloverleaf Results in Rollover. A major injury was reported in Rancho Cordova when a vehicle overturned on May 19. The accident was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 2:37 in the afternoon along westbound U.S. 50 at the Bradshaw Road off-ramp. The vehicle overturned on the cloverleaf. A good Samaritan at the scene attempted to remove the driver from the overturned vehicle but was unsuccessful.

www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Rancho Cordova, CA
Accidents
Rancho Cordova, CA
Traffic
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Rancho Cordova, CA
Sacramento, CA
Cars
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Traffic
Local
California Crime & Safety
Rancho Cordova, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
Local
California Cars
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Accident#Traffic Accident#Road Traffic#Traffic Deaths#Fire Trucks#Northern Californians#Chp#Traffic Collision#Traumatic Injuries#Toxicology#Wrongful Deaths#Vehicles#Drunk Driving#Authorities#Bradshaw Road#Unit#Samaritan#Auto Defects#U S#Compensation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Sacramento, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Fatality in Sacramento Involves Fleeing Driver

Hit-and-Run Driver on El Camino Avenue Involved in Pedestrian Fatality. A pedestrian fatality occurred in Sacramento on May 15 after the walker was hit by a hit-and-run driver. The report by the Sacramento Police Department stated that officers were sent to investigate a report of an accident at El Camino Avenue and Clay Street at about 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a woman lying in the road who had suffered critical injuries.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
ABC10

Woman killed after getting hit by car late Saturday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a deadly hit and run from Saturday night. The Sacramento Police Department said in a press release that the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. on May 15 at the intersection of El Camino Avenue and Clay Street. When officers got to the...
Sacramento, CAKCRA.com

Woman killed after Sacramento hit-and-run crash, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A driver is suspected of a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Sacramento, police said Sunday. The crash happened near El Camino Avenue and Clay Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the Sacramento Police Department said. Patrol officers went to the intersection where a crash involving a...
Sacramento County, CAKCRA.com

Boat flips in Sacramento County delta area; crews search for victim

ISLETON, Calif. — Crews on Sunday are searching for a person in the delta area in Sacramento County after a boat flipped, officials said. Dispatchers with the River Delta Fire District received a call around 11:50 a.m. near the B & W Resort Marina off of Brannan Island Road in Isleton for the report of the flipped boat, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.
Sacramento County, CAcbslocal.com

Body Of Missing Teen Found In American River

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – The body of a teenage boy who went missing while swimming on the American River Saturday has been located. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the body of the 17-year-old at a deep spot that had poor visibility using a “remotely operated vehicle,” Sacramento Metro Fire Department public information officer Chris Vestal told CBS13.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...