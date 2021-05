The hospitality industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year-plus, but the sector is beginning to see some bright spots as the vaccine rollout continues, restrictions loosen and demand starts to rebound ahead of what's sure to be a busy summer travel period. The world's largest hotel companies will undoubtedly play a key role in the industry's recovery in the months and years to come. Here's a look at those chains bringing the most to the table in 2021.