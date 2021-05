Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), April and May 2021. The rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in India has led to various travel restrictions, which reduced consumption of transportation fuels such as gasoline and diesel. As a result, we revised down our forecast for petroleum consumption in India in the May Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). We estimate that petroleum consumption in India declined by 0.4 million barrels per day (b/d) (8%) to 4.7 million b/d between March and April.