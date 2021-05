FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German gymnast Marcel Nguyen will miss the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo and fears his career may be over after injuring his right knee. Nguyen won all-around and parallel bars silver medals at the 2012 Olympics in London. Nguyen tore a cruciate ligament in his right knee on his dismount from the rings while training on Thursday in the run-up to the German national championships. He previously had the same injury in 2014 and missed the last world championships in Stuttgart in 2019 with a shoulder problem.