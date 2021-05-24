newsbreak-logo
Cars

No, the Yellowstone Bison is NOT Impressed with your Convertible

My Country 95.5
My Country 95.5
 4 days ago
Convertibles are nice. Convertibles are fun. I'd love to have a convertible. But, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park recently learned that no, the bison are not impressed with your fun roofless vehicle. Here's the backstory of this somewhat terrifying video moment that was just shared on Rumble:. While driving...

My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Animalsexplorebigsky.com

Yellowstone pressing charges following bear encounter

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/26/21. If you’ve been to Yellowstone National Park, you’ve probably noticed the signage and educational brochures asking visitors to stay 25 yards away from all large animals—bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes—and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. On May 10, a video captured by another visitor caught a woman clearly disobeying these rules. As she approached the mother bear and her cubs in the Roaring Mountain area of the park, the mother bear appeared distressed and bluff charged the woman. The National Park Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman in order to press charges. She is described as in her mid-30s, with brown hair and wearing black clothing. If you have information that could help, you’re asked to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch: call/text: 888-653-0009; online: www.nps.gov/ISB; email: nps_isb@nps.gov.
AnimalsPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile Photobombed a Bison in Yellowstone

It's not every day that I can write this phrase and be completely truthful. The Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile just photobombed a bison in Yellowstone National Park. Yes, this really did just happen. Diana Borgmier shared this very unique moment just a few days ago on Facebook in the Yellowstone...
Wyoming StatePosted by
Only In Wyoming

These 15 Amazing Camping Spots In Wyoming Are An Absolute Must See

When it comes to Wyoming, you will want to take in as much of nature as possible and there’s no better way of doing this than immersing yourself into its stronghold 24/7. Camping offers a unique experience with the ways of the wild. Check out these 15 amazing camping spots in Wyoming to gain a […] The post These 15 Amazing Camping Spots In Wyoming Are An Absolute Must See appeared first on Only In Your State.
AnimalsPosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Yellowstone Badger Spotted and He Was Shockingly Digging a Hole

It's not exactly breaking news that there are a lot of varieties of wildlife in Yellowstone National Park. Bears and wolves tend to get the most press with elk and moose sightings also commonly shared. The one animal you don't hear much about is the badger. The first badger sighting of 2021 shows one of these little guys shockingly digging a hole.
AnimalsPosted by
K2 Radio

Watch a Wolf Chase an Elk into a Car in Yellowstone (Graphic)

Many visitors flock to Yellowstone National Park to see wildlife and nature. Sometimes wildlife and nature happen right in front of you or in this case behind. A driver shared graphic video showing an elk that was chased into a car by a black wolf. This apparently just happened recently...
LifestyleNew York Post

Tourist sought for approaching bear with phone at Yellowstone

Authorities are hunting for a clueless tourist who came within feet of a massive grizzly bear just to snag a souvenir photo in Yellowstone National Park. The intense viral footage — shot earlier this month by another tourist in a parking lot at Roaring Mountain inside the Wyoming park — shows an unidentified woman holding her phone as she stands close to the female grizzly.
Animalsourcommunitynow.com

VIDEO: The Internet Can't Get Enough of This Reporter's Reaction to Yellowstone Bison Herd

"Oh, no ... Oh no ... Oh, no ... I’m not messing with you." We're bringing back this video, just because we love it so much and could all use a laugh! Deion Broxton is a reporter with Montana CNN-affiliate KTVM. And last year, Broxton was working on a solo piece in Yellowstone National Park, which has closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As he was recording, he noticed an approaching herd of bison, and his reaction to them is ... priceless.
AnimalsUnofficial Networks

VIDEO: Bison Moms Protecting Sleeping Calf Cause Yellowstone Traffic Jam

***YOU SHOULD NEVER GET OUT OF YOUR CAR AND APPROACH BISON***. Check out this adorable little traffic jam caused by a tuckered out bison calf that decided to take a nap in the middle of a Yellowstone road. One impatient motorist risked injury by exiting his pickup and walking toward the cows. Thankfully they didn’t take issue with the encroachment and charge him. Remember folks, bison may look docile but they can go from lumbering giants to 2,000lbs of pissed off muscle in a split second. Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans (you’re not gonna give them the slip). Always stay at least 25 yards away from bison.
AnimalsPosted by
101.9 KING FM

WATCH: Yellowstone Tourist Charged By Grizzly Bear

The day after the Wyoming Game and Fish Department issued a number of tips to stay safe around grizzly bears, a video emerged of a Yellowstone Tourist being charged by a grizzly bear. NBC Montana shared the footage to Twitter on Wednesday morning. MORE: Wyoming Game And Fish Says The...
AnimalsPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Beware of Aggressive Elk this Spring in Yellowstone Park

Yellowstone National Park officials released a news brief today (5/7) reminding visitors to be cautious around the parks elk population this time of year. Most of us know to stay away from bear and bison, and locals know better than to step off the boardwalks around the parks thermal features. You should remember to keep an eye on the elk too.
AnimalsCBS 58

Bear injures hiker at Yellowstone National Park

(CNN) -- A bear mauled a hiker in Yellowstone National Park near the Wyoming-Montana state line on Friday morning -- an attack that sent the man to a hospital in an ambulance, park officials said. The man, 39, suffered significant injuries to his lower extremities but was able to hike...