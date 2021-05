Mersin Metropolitan Municipality continues its efforts to popularize the use of bicycles, which is a healthy, safe, economical and environmentally friendly mode of transportation. 18.2% of the 80-kilometer Bicycle Path Project, which is under construction by the Metropolitan, will breathe the traffic and please the bicycle users, has been completed. The Bicycle Road Project, which was started in the Viranşehir District of Mezitli district and will continue uninterrupted throughout Kültür Park, whose studies are carried out by the teams of the Transportation Department, will be finalized at Mersin Train Station.