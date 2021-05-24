newsbreak-logo
René Hubert, the man who dressed Hollywood and Swissair

MENAFN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - Swissinfo)Swiss designer René Hubert not only created a fabulous range of glamorous outfits for Hollywood film stars, he also helped Swissair achieve cult status. Now his work can be rediscovered at an exhibition in Zurich. This content was published on May 22, 2021 - 09:00.

