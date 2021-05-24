newsbreak-logo
China: Road accident leaves 6 dead, 2 wounded in Ningxia

MENAFN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the crash which occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday, a truck crashed with a van on a national thoroughfare in Yinchuan. All the victims were in the van. Probe into the reason behind the collision is in progress.

menafn.com
