China: Road accident leaves 6 dead, 2 wounded in Ningxia

A single vehicle accident late Monday night left one person hospitalized and another dead in Elvaston, in Hancock County. According to information from the Illinois State Police, 36 year old Joshua Frakes was driving a White Chevrolet Van north on South East Street, approximately ¼ mile south of US-136 in Elvaston when Frakes for reasons as yet undetermined, lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle overturned and Frakes was thrown from the vehicle. He later succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle, 23 year old Melissa Rhodes of Elvaston, survived the accident and was taken from the scene to local medical facility and treated for minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.