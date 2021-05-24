newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

The case for a high-tech pandemic surveillance and response scheme

By Date
MENAFN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - Swissinfo) عربي (ar) When the World Health Assembly (WHA) convened in May 2020, the world was struggling to respond to one of the worst health crises in recent history. A year later, the COVID-19 pandemic is still infecting hundreds of thousands and killing tens of thousands a day. Could the international community have prevented the outbreak of a new respiratory infection in Wuhan from becoming a global disaster, which has battered health systems and pushed millions into poverty? To answer this question, the WHA asked the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) to conduct an impartial and comprehensive review of the global health response to the pandemic and make recommendations for the future. In its final report, the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPPR) that was set up calls for a fundamental transformation of the international system to prevent a future pandemic. In other words, more of the same will not do.

menafn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Pandemics#Weather Forecasts#Health Systems#Surveillance#Information Systems#Information Technologies#Menafn#The World Health Assembly#Wha#The Director General#Oie#Fao#Unep#Independent Panel#Who#Pandemic Phases#Public Health Responses#Governments#Scheme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthworldcapitaltimes.com

UN chief appeals to business leaders to help quell ‘a tsunami of suffering’ caused by COVID

“This is indeed much more than a health crisis. It’s a social crisis and an economic crisis, with dramatic long-term consequences for livelihoods, businesses, and for economies”, he said to a virtual roundtable event – part of the UN’s global campaign, #OnlyTogether – hosted jointly with the IKEA Foundation and Purpose – the social mobilisation organization which partners with the Department of Global Communications leading the UN Verified initiative, to combat misinformation.
Travelprinceedwardisland.ca

Monitoring and Surveillance

The following set of core criteria are used to guide public health decision making. Multiple indicators under each criteria are routinely monitored to inform risk levels. Core criteria are considered in combination, and along with other factors. No single indicator will be used to determine our risk level and subsequent public health response.
Public HealthWorld Bank Blogs

Fighting corruption requires a pandemic-like response

What do corruption and the COVID-19 pandemic have in common? They both have deep and widespread repercussions for development in all countries. If appropriate curtailment measures are not taken on time, the pandemic will rage across the entire population with its impact felt by future generations. Corruption has a similar...
Public Healthmultibriefs.com

Pandemic-created challenges become corporate responsibility opportunities

This article first appeared in Chief Executive. Uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has plagued businesses around the globe — particularly those in the supply chain community — accentuating weaknesses never seen before. However, if considered from a different perspective, it has given rise to opportunities for these same companies to shine like beacons in the night.
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

Letter: Poor pandemic response

The way America has handled the COVID-19 epidemic is a disgrace; no other country has this poor a hold on the situation. Out of all the countries in the world, none have had as many cases and deaths. Many people will still go into public spaces, despite many warnings to stay home, but still people will go out for frivolous reasons, such as going to the mall or a movie theater. The school district even sends young children to crowded schools despite safer alternatives. But what’s even worse than all of that is how some governments are trying to send everyone back to work, completely ending the quarantine response in all but name.
Public HealthPosted by
The Day

Lamont reflects on pandemic response

Unless otherwise necessary, Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday’s COVID-19 news conference would be his last. The governor has changed his tone this week, telling people on Wednesday to get outside and enjoy their Memorial Day weekend, and telling reporters on Thursday that it would be his final COVID-related briefing, “at least for a while.” Lamont’s team was joined by Connecticut coronavirus news conference regulars including Department of Public Health acting Commissioner Deidre Gifford, businessperson and reopening adviser Indra Nooyi, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and epidemiologist Albert Ko.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Herald

Study: Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines appear safe, effective

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Two vaccines made by China's Sinopharm appear safe and effective against COVID-19, according to a study published in a medical journal. Scientists had been waiting for more details about the two vaccines, even though they already are being used in many countries, and one recently won the backing of the World Health Organization for emergency use.
WorldGreenwichTime

European regulator recommends Pfizer shot for children 12-15

BERLIN (AP) — The European Medicines Agency on Friday recommended that the use of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech be expanded to children ages 12 to 15, a decision that offers younger and less at-risk populations across the continent access to a COVID-19 shot for the first time.
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

The President of the Republic of Costa Rica and the Director-General of the World Health Organization call once again on all WHO Member States to actively support the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP)

The single most important priority of the global community is to stop the COVID-19 pandemic in its tracks, to halt its rapid transmission and reverse the trend of consequential global distress. We know that this goal is only achievable when everyone, everywhere can access the health technologies they need for COVID-19 detection, prevention, treatment and response. This pandemic is far from over, socio-economic inequalities have dramatically increased and lives continue to be lost. Now more than ever, international cooperation and solidarity are vital to restoring global security, today and for the future.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

More transparency needed to ensure success of global COVID-19 response

A lack of transparency in COVID-19 vaccine trials and deals signed between governments and drug companies could undermine the global response to the pandemic, warn researchers at the University of Toronto and Transparency International in a new report. Published by Transparency International, "For Whose Benefit?" takes an in-depth look at...
Politicsstatescoop.com

Local governments using surveillance tech linked to China human rights abuse

A Hikvision surveillance camera monitors a room in Wuhan, China. (Leo Ramirez /AFP / Getty Images) Dozens of local governments around the United States are using Chinese-made surveillance technologies manufactured by companies with links to Beijing’s human rights abuses of Uighur Muslims, according to a report. Contract documents published by...
Public Healthoptimistdaily.com

Pandemic spurs surge in African medical tech

Tech innovations have helped improve food resilience in countries like Rwanda and Ethiopia, but a new study indicates that health tech is also expanding rapidly across Africa, spurred by the pandemic. More than 60 new and existing private firms now offer health products to consumers and medical facilities across Nigeria,...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Genomic surveillance activities unveil the introduction of the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.525 variant of interest in Brazil: Case Report

J Med Virol. 2021 May 15. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27086. Online ahead of print. The appearance of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 has recently challenged public health authorities with respect to tracking transmission and mitigating the impact in the evolving pandemic across countries. B.1.525 is considered a variant under investigation (VUI) since it carries specific genetic signatures present in P.1, B.1.1.7 and B.1.351. Here we report genomic evidence of the first likely imported case of the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.525 variant, isolated in a traveler returning from Nigeria. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
Las Vegas, NVaerotechnews.com

Cashman Center ends historic COVID-19 pandemic response

Nevada Guardsmen have been at the forefront of operations at Cashman Center since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 pandemic a health emergency over a year ago. The Cashman Center is a 483,000 square foot complex that sits on 55 acres in the heart of Las Vegas, Nev. It...