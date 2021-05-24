Covid certificate planned for temporary period only

On May 7, Cal/OSHA released proposed changes to the COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), which have both welcome and challenging elements for California employers. The positive changes are that the ETS recognizes "fully vaccinated" employees, exempting them from exclusion (quarantine), testing, and certain spacing (social distancing) requirements. Unfortunately, the proposed changes also include provisions that may increase the cost of compliance, including issues with employee notifications, air filtration, and N95 masks. While the changes are being proposed as a draft, it is expected that the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board will adopt the text as written at the May 20 meeting, with an effective date shortly after. Given the extensive changes, all employers are highly encouraged to review the text and consult with a compliance specialist as needed.