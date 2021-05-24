newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Petitions: seemingly toothless yet fundamental

By Date
MENAFN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - Swissinfo)Petitioning is Switzerland's oldest democratic tradition. Several thousands of signatures are still submitted to the parliament as petitions every year. A closer look at the database reveals how petitioners and motives have shifted over time.

menafn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toothless#Petitions#Parliament#Menafn#Signatures#Swissinfo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Country
Switzerland
Related
Minoritiescivilserviceworld.com

Truss admits ‘fundamental disagreements’ with LGBT+ advisory panel

Equalities secretary Liz Truss has rejected the suggestion she lacks passion for the role but admitted that she had “fundamental disagreements” with the government’s former LGBT+ advisory panel, which she disbanded last month. Her acknowledgement came in an evidence session with members of parliament’s Women and Equalities Select Committee yesterday,...
Scienceschoolinfosystem.org

“Most fundamentally, the groups we studied believe that science is a process, and not an institution.”

Crystal Lee, Tanya Yang, Gabrielle Inchoco, Graham Jones and Arvind Satyanarayan:. Controversial understandings of the coronavirus pandemic have turned data visualizations into a battleground. Defying public health officials, coronavirus skeptics on US social media spent much of 2020 creating data visualizations showing that the government’s pandemic response was excessive and that the crisis was over. This paper investigates how pandemic visualizations circulated on social media, and shows that people who mistrust the scientific estab- lishment often deploy the same rhetorics of data-driven decision- making used by experts, but to advocate for radical policy changes. Using a quantitative analysis of how visualizations spread on Twit- ter and an ethnographic approach to analyzing conversations about COVID data on Facebook, we document an epistemological gap that leads pro- and anti-mask groups to draw drastically different inferences from similar data. Ultimately, we argue that the deploy- ment of COVID data visualizations reflect a deeper sociopolitical rift regarding the place of science in public life.
Presidential ElectionThe Daily

Bidenism is fundamentally changing nothing

In the wake of his confirmation to become the Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden’s platform drew comparisons to that of Franklin D. Roosevelt. On election night, Sen. Bernie Sanders reaffirmed to ABC’s George Stephenopolous that he still believed it possible for Biden to become the most progressive president since FDR. With mass unemployment, a public health crisis, and the consolidation of wealth among the top 1% of earners, Biden was primed to reform the country via an executive order.
Income TaxTax Foundation

GILTI by Country Is Not as Simple as it Seems

If policymakers wanted companies to pay a minimum level of tax regardless of where they earn profits around the world, what would be the best way to achieve that? One idea that has been proposed by the Biden administration and other governments has been a global minimum tax calculated for each country where a business earns profits.
Sex Crimeskeralakaumudi.com

'No fundamental right absolute': Centre responds to WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday said it respects the right to privacy and the requirement of tracing origin of flagged messages under the new IT rules is for prevention and investigation of "very serious offences" related to the sovereignty of India or public order. — In a statement, the IT Ministry termed WhatsApp's last moment challenge to the intermediary guidelines as an unfortunate attempt to prevent norms from coming into effect.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

To the editor: Backpack bill not what it seems

Toledo’s public schoolteachers read your article on House Bill 290, the so-called Backpack Bill (“Area educators split on latest Ohio school voucher bill,” Sunday), with interest. If passed, state funding would follow students to whatever schools will accept them, whether public or nonpublic. This is not an accurate interpretation of the bill.
PoliticsNapa Valley Register

Seems like the bureaucracy runs the show

Just reflecting. Reflecting on my discussion – dialog with one newly elected council member. My conclusion, as it is proven through the past years – decades -- that our dysfunctional, ineffective city government is unable to function as it should. The system urgently needs the force of energy, creativity, resources, and full attention and awareness of the community. A force that represents our community’s need and values to accomplish all that come to a critical point.
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Parent(s)/Petitioner(s): HILDA YESENIA REYES RODRIGUEZ AND DIEGO ALBERTO MONTELLANO GONZALEZ. Public Notice is given on May 11, 2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Chaffee County Court. The Petition requests that the name of. BRYAN MONTELLANO. be changed to.
Pasco, WAritzvillejournal.com

Petition filed to recall Gov. Inslee

PASCO – Five voters led by a Pasco City Councilman have filed a petition to recall Gov. Jay Inslee from office for abusing the powers of his office during the coronavirus pandemic last year. The recall petition was filed with the Secretary of State’s Office in Olympia on Monday, May...
Politicsleader-call.com

Are they embarrassed yet?

A few weeks ago, I wrote a column asking “Are Americans stupid?” We had one subscriber, Elaine Abbott, who was so offended by it that she called and canceled her subscription. But canceling wasn’t quite good enough for Ms. Abbott. She demanded that our office manager let me know that she was canceling for one reason and one reason only — my column. I guess she thought I was going to curl up into the fetal position and gently weep for a week or two over this bit of devastating news.
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Petition: Protect Bees in the US

Made up of almost 20,000 distinct species, the global bee population plays a huge role in supporting the reproduction of most flowering plants and crops. They are vital to our planet and those who live in on it. Sadly, their populations have been declining at astonishing rates. Researchers estimate that as many as 25% of bee species may have been lost since the 1990s. In the US, the number of bee colonies per hectare has gone down by ninety percent since 1962.
Energy Industrywetaskiwintimes.com

Canadian pipelines are fundamental to Canadian energy security

The situation around the Line 5 pipeline is both disappointing and revealing. Disappointing because many households in Ontario and Quebec are now at risk of losing secure access to the energy they need. Revealing because it shows the importance of pipeline construction and other policies that guarantee energy security for every region of the country.
Chinajohnmenadue.com

Australia’s fundamental fiscal dilemma

This was a big pump-priming budget. The maximum deficit as a proportion of GDP is 7.8% which makes the deepest deficits of the Rudd (4.2%) and Whitlam (2.8%) governments look modest. It discards the government’s pre-pandemic commitment to return to surplus. Of the $92 billion of new spending over the next four years, two-thirds is funded by windfall gains from a recession shorter than expected. The rest is from letting the deficit rip.
Chinainternationalcbc.com

Rastafarians Petition Court In Kenya

Humans have a long history with the cannabis plant. It is one of the oldest cultivated plants in the Eastern Asia region, being initially used for grain and fiber. The oldest known use of the cannabis plant for the purpose of fiber and grains is in Japan on the Oki Islands, dating all of the way back to 8000 BCE.
Park County, COPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAM

Public Notice is given on February 26, 2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Park County Court. The Petition requests that the name of Forest Grant Robinson be changed to Forest Sterling Robinson. |s| Rhiannon J. Kent. Clerk of...
SocietyTelegraph

Dominic Cummings' flawed lockdown fundamentalism must be challenged

To misquote the Lionel Shriver novel, we need to talk about Cummings. First came the Twitter rampage against No 10 over its early handling of Covid. Now the former aide allegedly aims to “napalm” the Prime Minister when he gives evidence to the health and science select committee on Wednesday. In truth, Mr Cummings will do well to inflict even a flesh wound.
Montgomery County, NYRecordernews.com

Independent petitions to seek office filed

FULTON & MONTGOMERY COUNTIES – Tuesday was the deadline to file independent petitions to seek office and 24 independent petitions were filed in Fulton County and eight were filed in Montgomery County, although one was invalidated. In Fulton County only one of the 24 independent petitions filed was from a...
Pasco, WAodessarecord.com

Petition filed

PASCO – Five voters led by a Pasco City Councilman have filed a petition to recall Gov. Jay Inslee from office for abusing the powers of his office during the coronavirus pandemic last year. The recall petition was filed with the Secretary of State’s Office in Olympia on Monday, May...