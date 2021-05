As I begin writing this, a push notification pops up on my phone and tells me that a female student from Hyderabad bagged a job in Microsoft with an annual package of ₹2 crore. I want to feel proud for my homegirl. But it’s hard when you know, she is an exception and to a rule, and that in India, women getting paid their worthy is a rather utopian dream that my workload (both personal and professional) doesn’t allow me to believe in. And supporting my pessimism is this new Deloitte study, called the Women@Work report, which posits that the working conditions of Indian women are much, much worse than their global counterparts. They more stressed, and a lot of it has to do with the fact that they are overworked and underpaid.