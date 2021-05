Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) Governor, Rashid Al-Meraj, has stated that with regard to criminal cases for which final rulings have already been issued, as well as those that are still being considered by the courts, which are related to banks implicated in money laundering crimes, the money belonging to those banks were seized previously in accordance with judicial decisions issued by the Public Prosecution. He added the seizure will continue until all cases related to those banks are settled.