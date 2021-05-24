Swiss health minister rues science judgement during pandemic

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has issued guidelines for giving Covishield second dose within four to six weeks and issuing special vaccination certificates to those going abroad. The second dose of Covishield vaccine should be given within 12 to 16 weeks as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This has made it difficult for those going abroad for work and study. Based on this, the state government has issued a new guideline, Health Minister Veena George said. — In many foreign countries, it is mandatory to have a vaccination certificate and a passport number on it. At present, the Aadhaar card and other identification documents for registration are recorded in the certificate. The state has recently included people studying between the ages of 18 and 45 in the vaccination priority category who are going abroad to study and work.