Not Just Bitcoin, Nobel Prize-Winning Economist Sees Bubble Forming In Other Markets Too

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Noted economist and Nobel prize winner Robert Shiller is concerned some of the hottest financial markets could be heading towards a bubble driven by a wild-west trading mindset. Shiller told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” he’s especially worried about housing, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. Housing Bubble: Shiller is uneasy about the latest housing...

ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
Person
Robert Shiller
