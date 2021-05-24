Experts urge vigilance in fighting tick bites in central New York

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Hazel. COMMENTS: This is Hazel, and she's in the shelter through no fault of her own. She's a girl who needs to have her own space, and she's looking for a family that can provide her with that! What does that mean? Well, we know that Hazel really needs to be in a home with no other dogs. We're not sure about cats yet, but felines might also be a no-no. That's OK, Hazel. There is a family out there just waiting to take you home!