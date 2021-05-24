Experts urge vigilance in fighting tick bites in central New York
As the weather warms up and Memorial Day weekend approaches, forestry experts are asking all Central New Yorkers to be vigilant about preventing tick bites. During a virtual workshop held by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County, experts said ticks are out now, ready to “quest,” or attach themselves to a human or animal host. The education effort is part of the “Don’t Get Ticked New York” campaign. The main message: the best way to avoid getting Lyme disease is to avoid getting bitten by a tick in the first place.www.wrvo.org