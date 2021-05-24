newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Fate of Syracuse mural in the hands of lawmakers after Walsh veto

wrvo.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fate of a proposed mural featuring four Syracuse basketball legends is in the hands of Common Councilors, after Mayor Ben Walsh vetoed spending $75,000 in federal relief funds on the project. Lawmakers Monday could override Walsh's veto, included as an amendment to the budget vote earlier this month. There...

www.wrvo.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Basketball#Mural#Veto#Housing Projects#Lawmakers#Budget Spending#Budget Relief#Common Councilors#Mayor Ben Walsh#East Onondaga Street#Stimulus Spending#Spending Stimulus Money#Criticism#Federal Relief Funds#Art#Message
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Syracuse, NYNew York Post

Italian-Americans file court petition to save Syracuse’s Columbus statue

An Italian-American group filed a petition in court Sunday to thwart the City of Syracuse’s planned removal of its Christopher Columbus statue, claiming the move is illegal under local law. The petition — filed in Onondaga state Supreme Court by 29 petitioners including the Syracuse-based Columbus Monument Corporation, former Onondaga...
Syracuse, NYurbancny.com

Mayor Walsh Appoints Surveillance Technology Work Group

Proper oversight and community input on Surveillance Technology is one of the Mayor’s key commitments in police reform and good government. Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh appointed a 13-person Surveillance Technology Work Group to ensure residents have input on potential uses of surveillance technology by the City of Syracuse. Mayor Walsh committed to establishing a work group as part of his Surveillance Technology Executive Order signed in December 2020.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Lawsuit filed against city of Syracuse to protect Columbus statue

The Columbus Monument Corporation has filed a motion against the city of Syracuse in an effort to protect the Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus Circle downtown. The monument began to cause friction last sumer when protesters called for its removal at the height of the Black Lives Matter rallies. City officials and advocacy group representatives gathered together several times to discuss the future of the statue while members for the Italian American community and others advocated against its removal.
Syracuse, NYwibx950.com

Lawsuit Seeks To Stop Removal of Columbus Statue in Syracuse

More than two dozen 'petitioners' including the Columbus Monument Corporation are suing the city of Syracuse to halt its planned removal. Mayor Ben Walsh announced last October the statue would be coming down, citing opposition from Native American groups, including the Onondagas, via the NY Post:. Mayor Ben Walsh —...
Syracuse, NYcnycentral.com

Syracuse City Hall reopens to the public Monday with some changes

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse City Hall will reopen to the public Monday after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The opening will come with improvements for the community, according to the City. Located at 233 E. Washington Street, City Hall will reopen with a...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

It’s back: Lawmakers propose ban on broker fees

The push to ban New York City tenants from having to pay their landlords’ broker fees has been taken up by lawmakers. New York State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar introduced a bill last month that would ban landlords from forcing tenants to pay their broker fees. The bill was introduced about six weeks before the Legislative Session ends and there is not a matching bill in the Assembly, which is a requirement for the proposal to become law.
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse City Hall reopens with new ren­o­va­tions

More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Syracuse City Hall to close it's doors, they have reopened Monday. For those headed there in the coming days and weeks, you'll likely notice some major improvements since it was last open, including a new main entrance located on Market Street with improved security and an accessible ramp at the south door.
Syracuse, NYurbancny.com

Mural, Mural on the Wall

There’s money available for economic development made possible by recent Congressional appropriation, spending it on a mural made by a millionaire is a gross misuse of “recovery funds”. This spending does nothing to get our community out of the pandemic induced recession. $75,000 could buy a lot when 31% of its residents live in poverty, only 68% with internet, our per capita income is only $23,090. We lead the nation in concentrated poverty. I have nothing against those being memorialized by this piece of art, or Mr. Malfitano. However, snatching money from Recovery funds for this project is fundamentally flawed. How many local people going to benefit from this? Was this the intention for the funds awarded by Congress? A $75,000 mural not even painted by a local artist, Jonas Never is Los Angeles based.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Councilor Hogan: Great Depression proved value of investing in public art (Your Letters)

In 1934, during the Great Depression, the Works Progress Administration commissioned 15,663 paintings, murals, craft projects, sculptures, etc. costing the federal government $1,184,000 (that’s 1934 dollars). The New Dealers not only got the country back on its feet during the Depression and saved Western Democracy from Fascism, but they promoted public art and saw the worth of it in communities across the nation. During the whole course of the Depression, more that 225,000 pieces of public art were financed and some of them survive to this day. They gave hope and employment to people and they were appreciated.
Oneida, NYObserver-Dispatch

Oneida, Onondaga county leaders urged Cuomo to follow CDC on masks

Oneida and Onondaga county executives released a joint statement Monday – joining other leaders across the state – urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to accept Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines regarding masks for vaccinated individuals, according to social media posts. Cuomo on Monday – shortly after the county executives pleas...
Syracuse, NYDaily Star

Editorial Roundup: New York

Dunkirk Evening Observer. May 10, 2021. Editorial: CONSOLIDATION More opportunities in the courts. Keep an eye on the pending consolidation of four Chautauqua County town courts into one. French Creek and Mina officially merged judgeships earlier this year after home rule legislation was signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Sherman officials...