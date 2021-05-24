Interactive map: Rise and fall of N.C.’s Confederate monuments

Twenty-four Confederate monuments have been removed in North Carolina since the police killing of George Floyd one year ago, according to data from the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Why it matters: Activists calling for the removal of Confederate monuments say they pay deference to the legacy of slavery and racism in America.

The country’s seen a surge in removals following Floyd’s murder, as well as after white supremacists rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Where things stand: There are at least two remaining Confederate monuments in Charlotte, as well as eight roads and two schools named for Confederate leaders, according to SPLC.

One of those schools, Zebulon B. Vance High School, will change its name to Julius L. Chambers High School this summer. Chambers was an esteemed lawyer and civil rights leader who died in Charlotte in 2013.

﻿

Data: Southern Poverty Law Center ; Note: There are some monuments with unknown dedication dates and they are not represented in the bar chart; Map: Michelle McGhee/Axios

